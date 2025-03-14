6 Key Signs You Need To Rethink Your Career Choice

For some, their chosen career gives them a sense of purpose and something to look forward to Monday through Friday. For others, however, it’s quite the opposite.

Granted, everyone has bad days at work, but if the bad days outnumber the good ones, it might be a sign to reconsider what you do for a living.

Chronic Sunday Night Dread

Patrice Williams-Lindo, CEO of Career Nomad, said that if the thought of Monday triggers anxiety on Sunday night, it’s not just normal work stress.

“It may signal a deeper misalignment with your current work situation or career path,” she said. “Don’t ignore this feeling — it’s information that’s important to understand and create a strategic plan for your future.”

Stagnant Growth

Williams-Lindo pointed out that if promotions or development opportunities are nonexistent in the workplace, it’s a sign that you’re in an environment that does not value your potential.

“You owe it to yourself to develop the skills, ability and will to get to wherever you’re going,” she said. “That destination will definitely vary depending on the individual, and always remember that it is not earned — it’s your birthright.”

‘Comfortably Numb’ Syndrome

Williams-Lindo explained that if you find yourself coasting through tasks without any challenge or fulfillment, it could be a warning sign that you’re not leveraging your full capabilities.

“If you’re feeling like better exists, go after it,” she explained.

Physical and Emotional Burnout

“Constant exhaustion, even after time off, suggests your job might be draining your energy instead of fueling your ambition,” Williams-Lindo said.

She explained that physical and emotional burnout are indicators that you are not operating at your full potential and that you need to change your situation sooner rather than later.

Recognition Deficit

“If your work feels invisible or undervalued, it might be time to pivot to a space where your contributions are celebrated,” Williams-Lindo said. “In toxic workplaces, you can often feel isolated, but creating a powerful exit plan starts with networking. Begin with strategically networking with mentors, peers and professional contacts. It is important to form relationships with people who uplift and support them as you prepare for your next role, ensuring a smoother transition to a healthier work environment.”

Obsession With Quitting

Peter Murphy Lewis, mentor, executive coach, business strategist and chief marketing officer at Strategic Pete, said that if you spend half of your workday Googling other careers, scanning job boards “just to look” or fantasizing about quitting, your brain is telling you something.

Not only that, but you’re also not giving your current job the attention it deserves and that you signed on to do.

