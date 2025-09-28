6 Key Investments for Boomers Planning To Retire on Their Own

Retirement is a sought-after goal for most. But ensuring that you’ve saved and invested properly is key to setting yourself up for a successful retirement.

For boomers planning to retire on their own, here are some key investments to consider that financial experts told GOBankingRates are good options.

Diversified Dividend-Paying Stocks

Dividend-paying stocks can provide consistent income while maintaining growth potential, according to Christopher Stroup, CFP, founder and president of Silicon Beach Financial.

Additionally, it’s important to ensure the portfolio of stocks is diversified too. “For boomers retiring solo, diversification across sectors helps reduce risk and smooth returns,” Stroup said. “Pairing dividend income with a broader withdrawal strategy ensures sustainability without eroding principal too quickly. A balanced equity allocation can support both income needs and long-term growth.”

Municipal Bonds for Tax-Free Income

Stroup is also a fan of municipal bonds for retirees seeking stability and tax efficiency. According to him, their tax-free income can help offset Social Security taxation and reduce overall liability in retirement.

For solo retirees, laddering maturities provides predictable cash flow while managing interest rate risk, making them a valuable complement to growth-oriented investments, Stroup said.

Roth IRAs for Tax-Free Withdrawals

Per Stroup, a Roth IRA can be a powerful tool for solo retirees looking to control their tax bracket in retirement.

“Since withdrawals are tax-free, they provide flexibility to manage required distributions, avoid higher Medicare premiums and preserve other taxable accounts,” Stroup said. “Strategic Roth conversions before retirement can unlock even greater benefits.”

Immediate Annuities for Guaranteed Income

Stroup said that for boomers without a partner’s income to lean on, immediate annuities can offer guaranteed lifetime payments and peace of mind.

Allocating a portion of savings to an annuity ensures a baseline of predictable income, reducing dependence on market performance and helping cover fixed expenses throughout retirement, according to Stroup.

Treasurys

Charles Urquhart, CFA, founder of Fixed Income Resources LLC, said boomers should consider short-to-intermediate Treasurys.

He said they offer risk-free principal protection, especially for the first five years of spending needs.

Investment-Grade Corporate Bonds

Another option is investment-grade corporate bonds. According to Investor.gov, investment-grade bonds are those that have a rating of Baa or above (for Moody’s) or a rating of BBB or higher (from S&P and Fitch).

“Higher yield than treasuries, but still high quality,” Urquhart said. “Good for the middle ‘rungs’ of a ladder.”

