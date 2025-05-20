6 Jobs To Avoid If You’re Planning on Working in Retirement

The transition in life as you approach retirement would optimistically be from working to not working. Though often associated with relaxation and the pursuit of long-held passions, if your retirement benefits don’t look like they’ll cover your cost of living, you may have to stare down the barrel of the gig economy and passive income streams.

So, whether it is to stretch out your retirement savings or just stay active, many retirees choose to stay in the workforce for various reasons. While there are numerous opportunities for retirees, some jobs may not align with your lifestyle once you hit full retirement age. Here are some jobs you might consider avoiding when retirement planning.

High-Stress Corporate Roles

After age 65 or even age 70, it is time to reduce stress and enjoy life at a more relaxed pace. That’s why high-stress corporate roles, often characterized by tight deadlines, high stakes and long hours, can be detrimental to a retiree’s health and well-being.

These positions typically demand a level of commitment that might clash with the flexibility and leisure many retirees seek. So think twice before signing on for a high-stress job, no matter how much it pads your retirement account.

Physically Demanding Labor

Physical capabilities can change as one ages, making jobs that require heavy lifting, extensive standing or rigorous manual labor less suitable for retirees. Such back-breaking positions can pose health risks that come with high healthcare costs your monthly benefits can’t cover.

Retirees should look for jobs that are less physically taxing and more accommodating to their physical needs.

Jobs With Inflexible Hours

One of the perks of retirement is having control over your time. Jobs with inflexible schedules, such as shift work or roles that require being on-call, can significantly impinge on this newfound freedom.

Make sure to weigh your earned income against the quality of life your job offers. Part-time hours or flexible scheduling allow you to balance work with leisure and other interests.

Fast-Paced Retail or Customer Service

Even if you’re only partially retired, jobs in high-traffic retail or customer service can be demanding, with constant interaction and sometimes challenging customers making it feel like a full-time job. While some retirees thrive in social environments, the fast pace and potential stress of dealing with difficult customers can be overwhelming. A better choice might be customer service roles with a slower pace or in specialized, less crowded settings.

Complex Freelance Gigs

Freelancing can offer great flexibility, but it also comes with uncertainties and complexities such as irregular income, client management and self-marketing. Complex freelancing gigs may not be worth not starting to collect Social Security benefits sooner.

Startup Ventures

Launching a startup can be an exciting endeavor, but it’s also fraught with risk and requires substantial time and financial investment. For retirees looking to enjoy their post-work years without the stress of a high-risk business venture, other more stable and less demanding options might be more appropriate.

