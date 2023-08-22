News & Insights

Personal Finance

6 Items You Should Buy From Amazon Instead of Costco

August 22, 2023 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by Cynthia Measom for GOBankingRates ->

When you want to save money on household items and groceries, comparing prices at different retailers can really pay off. For instance, while Costco is a well-known destination for bulk-purchase savings, there are certain items you can buy from Amazon for less. The key is to look at the price per unit.

More: 10 Best Costco Items To Buy for Less Than $10
Learn: How To Save $200 on Your Grocery Bill Every Month

From snacks to personal care items, here are six items that you should cross off your list at Costco because you can find them cheaper on Amazon.

Amazon Prime amazon

Whisps Single-Serve Parmesan and Cheddar Crisps

At Costco you can pick up a 14-pack of these gluten-free, low-carb crisps made of 100% wheel cheese for $27.99, which comes out to about $1.99 per bag.

However, at Amazon, you can buy a 12-pack of the same two flavors -- just two bags less -- for $18.95. That's approximately $1.58 per bag or about $0.40 less per bag than you'll pay at Costco.

I Flip Thrift Store Finds: Here Are the 14 Things I Always Make a Profit On
I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here's Why

Apple iPhone screen with internet shopping e-commerce applications eBay, Amazon, AliExpress, Groupon, PayPal etc.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects + Bonus 1 Hour Express Whitestrips

At Costco, you'll get a box of 20 Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects and 10 1-Hour Express Whitestrips for $47.99.

If you shop for this product on Amazon, you can snag a box of 20 for $45.99. However, Amazon's version only comes with two bonus one-hour express Whitestrips instead of 10. If that's not a dealbreaker for you, you can save $2 by buying from Amazon instead of Costco.

Find Out: 8 Major Appliances That Are Wastes of Money

Henderson, Nevada, United States - August 17, 2020: Amazon fulfillment center exterior shot in Henderson Nevada USA .

Mott's Fruit Snacks 

It's true that looking at price per unit -- or the price for each item in a multi-count box -- can help you get the best bang for your buck. 

At Costco, you can get a 90-count box of Mott's Fruit Snacks for $14.99, which sounds like a pretty good deal. That's about $0.17 per individual package. 

However, at Amazon, if you buy the 40-count box of Mott's Fruit Snacks, you'll pay $5.97, which equals $0.15 per package or $0.02 cents less than what you'll pay at Costco.

Poznan, Poland - January 29, 2016: Starbucks, coffee company and coffeehouse chain, founded in Seattle, Wa.

Starbucks Single-Origin Sumatra Dark Roast K-Cup Pods

If you're a fan of Starbucks Sumatra Dark Roast, you can get a 72-count box of K-Cups for $42.99 at Costco. That means you'll pay about $0.60 per coffee pod. 

You can save some money if you buy the dark-roast blend at Amazon, where you can get a 96-count box for $53.31 or $0.56 per coffee pod.

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

Henderson, Nevada, United States - August 17, 2020: Amazon fulfillment center exterior shot in Henderson Nevada USA .

Expo Low-Odor Dry Erase Markers, 18-Count

At Costco, an 18-pack of Expo low-odor dry erase markers, with 14 chisel-tip and four fine-tip markers, is $17.99.

However, you can get the same package of markers on Amazon for $13.95 -- more than $4 cheaper!

group of puppies purebred dogs on a table.

Nylabone Variety Power Chew Toy, 3-Count

If you're shopping online at Costco and decide to pick up some chew toys for your dog, you could potentially save big bucks by checking the price for the same products at Amazon. 

For example, at Costco, the Nylabone Variety Power Chew Toy with three toys is $28.99. If you shop a three-pack of the same product at Amazon, it's $20.19 -- more than $8 cheaper.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Items You Should Buy From Amazon Instead of Costco

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.