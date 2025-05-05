6 Items Frugal People Should Definitely Avoid Buying in 2025 Due to Tariffs

Tariffs could make life more expensive, as many are reporting they will cause price increases on a lot of items. Some people will continue to purchase their favorite goods at a higher price, but doing so is unlikely for frugal shoppers on a budget.

President Donald Trump has announced various tariffs, namely reciprocal tariffs that were higher than the baseline 10% tariffs across all imports, CBS News reported. Not long after the reciprocal tariffs were announced, Trump issued a pause — with the exception of goods from China. Due to retaliation from China, imports from the country to the U.S. may realize tariffs up to 245%, according to a fact sheet published by The White House.

Tariffs on imports from China alone could significantly raise prices for consumers. In February 2025, U.S. goods imported from China totaled $31.6 billion — occupying the third-place slot, behind imports from Mexico and Canada — according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Find Out: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Read Next: 5 Grocery Items To Buy Now Before Tariffs Raise Prices This Spring

Therefore, if you’re frugal, it might be time to start changing the way you shop. Keep reading to find out what types of items frugal shoppers may want to avoid in 2025 due to price increases from tariffs.

Also see surprising items people are stocking up on before tariffs hit.

Imported Electronics

While many electronic imports are currently exempt from reciprocal tariffs, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that was only temporary, AP News reported.

“Tariffs on tech components are likely to hit hard,” said Melissa Cox, CFP, owner of Future-Focused Wealth. “Unless your current device is on its last leg, wait it out.”

She said this is especially true for smartphones and laptops. “Repairs or refurbished models offer huge savings without the tariff markup,” she said. “This might be a great year to really determine if that new device is a true need or want.”

Explore More: 6 Home Appliances To Buy Now Before Trump’s Tariffs Take Hold

Fast Fashion

“With textile and apparel tariffs rising, those $12 tops could suddenly cost $25,” Cox said. “Instead of chasing trends, now’s a good time to build a capsule wardrobe or explore secondhand platforms like eBay, Poshmark or ThredUp.”

Additionally, she advised frugal shoppers to look for fashion finds in a Facebook swap group or Facebook Marketplace.

Imported Luxury Beauty Products

Even frugal people splurge on a few items. If luxury beauty products are one of your indulgences, now might be a good time to challenge yourself to find ways to spend less.

“Many high-end cosmetics and skincare items come with hefty import fees and tariffs only make them pricier,” Cox said. “Explore minimalist skincare or high-quality drugstore brands that work just as well without the inflated price tag.”

New Cars

“Auto tariffs mean sticker shock, and if you thought pandemic-era pricing was bad, buckle up,” Cox said. “We’re entering round two of inflated car costs.”

New cars in general will be hit with tariffs, with imported models likely seeing the largest price increases, she said.

“For most frugal folks, this is the year to maintain the car you have,” she said. “If you must buy, look into used or certified pre-owned vehicles, and avoid leasing if flexibility and long-term savings are your goals.”

Imported Home Furnishings

Stylish, affordable online furniture and decor is often made abroad, which may cause significant price increases, Cox said.

“This is a great excuse to thrift, refurbish or even DIY — it adds charm and saves big,” she said. “I’m a huge fan of blogs like Ana White that shows you easy and inexpensive ways to build quality pieces.”

As an added bonus, she said the sense of accomplishment you’ll feel will be worth more than you’d pay in tariffs.

Recreational Equipment

“Outdoor gear is often imported and pricey to begin with,” Cox explained. “Instead of buying new, check local buy-nothing groups or used sports gear shops or even pawn shops.”

She said items like bikes and kayaks may see the highest tariff-induced price hikes. By purchasing secondhand, she said you might be able to score a deal while simultaneously helping the environment.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Items Frugal People Should Definitely Avoid Buying in 2025 Due to Tariffs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.