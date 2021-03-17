6 Investing Lessons From 'The Bachelor'

Matt James' journey to finding love on this season of The Bachelor was dramatic and volatile. But your investing journey doesn't have to be.

It all led to this moment 🌹 #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/9RE8DVoBZO — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 16, 2021

Here are six investing lessons learned from this season of The Bachelor:

1. Do your research

Unfortunately, The Bachelor doesn't have the highest success rate for long-lasting love. In fact, Bachelor Sean Lowe is the only male lead to remain successfully married to the "winner" of his season, his now-wife and mother to their children, Catherine Giudici.

Needless to say, it's not realistic to be able to pick a life partner within a matter of weeks. The same idea can be applied to your investment choices.

It's imperative to do the necessary research before deciding what companies you want to invest your precious capital in. Not sure where to start? Check out the most important stock valuation metrics to know before investing in a stock.

2. Learn from past mistakes

Matt's ability to identify past mistakes from his father and take action to follow a different path is something investors can take note of.

Whether you poured money into penny stocks or tried to get rich quick from day trading, it's those mistakes that teach investors hard lessons that make them come out even stronger in the end.

3. Maintain a positive mindset

Matt experiences fear about whether or not he's ready for marriage and second-guesses whether he's ready for an engagement.

When it comes to investing, there's plenty of things that may scare you -- such as a stock market crash -- and lead to mistakes such as selling too early.

Maintaining a positive mindset despite things happening that may scare you and keeping your goals in sight are both things that set good investors apart from great investors.

4. Choose quality investments

Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell were Matt's final two choices for a potential wife this season. But like Matt's mom said to him, love won't carry a couple through an engagement or a marriage; there's a lot more to it.

So just because you may love a particular company doesn't mean it's the best fit for your portfolio.

Make sure you're choosing stocks that are quality businesses that can withstand the long haul, rather than picking something because it's shiny, new, and exciting.

5. Be prepared for ups and downs

Remember when the "JV squad" crashed Matt's season and upset the "varsity squad"? And who would have thought that of all people to be the center of a scandal this season, it would be Chris Harrison? Nobody could have predicted that.

And nobody can predict the stock market either. It's important to be prepared for stock market volatility, and recognize that it's part of every investors' journey.

The key to success is to maintain a positive mindset and know that the business of investing goes on. Ups and downs in the market are normal, and as long as you're an investor with a long-term mindset, you have nothing to worry about.

6. Focus on long-term goals

Matt came into The Bachelor looking for a future wife and hoping for an engagement at the end of his season. But unfortunately, that didn't quite pan out for him.

However, regardless of whether or not things turn out exactly how you want them to as an investor, it's important to remember to keep going.

You're never going to get every stock pick right, and you're definitely not going to have ideal returns every year, and that's OK. The key is to stick it out through any of the challenges you run into along your investing journey.

If you take away anything from this article, it's that investors with a long-term mindset are the ones who will end up with the final rose in hand -- and more cash in their wallets.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.