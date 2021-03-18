6 Invesco ETFs that Play the Current Small Cap Rally

The small cap rally is in full swing, but investors can get much more than equities out of the current move. ETF provider Invesco offers small cap exposure that can be dissected across strategy and sectors.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV): seeks to track the investment results of the S&P SmallCap 600® Pure Value Index. The underlying index is composed of a subset of securities from the S&P SmallCap 600® Index that exhibit strong value characteristics. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD): PSCD offers exposure to the consumer discretionary sector of the U.S. economy, making PSCD one of many options available for accessing a sector that includes restaurants, automakers, and retailers. Given the sector-specific focus of PSCD, this fund might have tremendous appeal to those building a long-term, buy-and-hold portfolio. Many PSCD holdings are already included in small cap equity funds. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF): The fund is based on the S&P SmallCap 600® Capped Financials & Real Estate Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities, which may include real estate investment trusts (REITs), of small-capitalization US financial service companies that comprise the Index. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI): seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the S&P SmallCap 600® Capped Industrials Index. Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC compiles, maintains and calculates the index, which is designed to measure the performance of securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies in the industrial sector, as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU): seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the S&P SmallCap 600® Capped Utilities & Communication Services Index. Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC compiles, maintains and calculates the index, which is designed to measure the performance of securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies in the utilities and communication services sectors, as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM): XSVM seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the S&P Small Cap 600 High Momentum Value Index. Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, the index provider compiles, maintains, and calculates the underlying index, which is designed to track the performance of approximately 120 stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index that have the highest ‘value’ and ‘momentum’ scores.

