6 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $135.00 $25.5K 63.7K 165.1K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $124.00 $35.1K 2.9K 28.7K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $235.00 $25.2K 2.3K 6.1K APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $450.00 $142.3K 2.2K 1.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $600.00 $95.3K 5.4K 150 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $1440.00 $104.1K 9 3

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 63798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 585 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 2969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 2314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 219 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.3K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 2267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.3K, with a price of $1271.0 per contract. There were 5440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FICO (NYSE:FICO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $1440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.1K, with a price of $34730.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

