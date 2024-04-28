6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good from not-as-good.

The seven models covered in this article, despite their eco-friendly appeal, have demonstrated various issues that potential buyers should be aware of.

2020 Ford Escape Hybrid

The 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid is a fuel-efficient SUV that offers great fuel economy, but it has also been reported to have a few significant issues.

The SUV’s transmission is one of the most commonly reported problems. Owners have reported experiencing rough, abrupt shifting and some have had to rebuild or replace the whole transmission.

2014 & 2015 Nissan Pathfinder HEV

“The Pathfinder Hybrid models from these years experienced problems with their braking systems and electrical issues,” said Giranda. “Some owners reported less responsive brakes, which is a major safety concern. Additionally, electrical glitches in the infotainment and navigation systems were common, detracting from the overall reliability of the vehicle.”

Owners have reported several other common problems with the Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid model including shuddering and vibration when shifting. There have also been reports of the vehicle not accelerating after a panic stop.

2011-2015 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid

This hybrid was a draw for its speed, but the severity of the recalls were not a good tradeoff. The primary problem seen was the lack of drainage under the battery which caused it to short circuit and in some cases catch on fire. “VW determined water could enter without the rear hatch open because the sunroof drains and rear lid seals weren’t assembled correctly,” according to VWProblems.

In addition, there was a recall for a missing clip for the brake pedal pivot pin which allowed the brake pedal to come off and another for a leak in the fuel injection system.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the only plug-in hybrid minivan on the market. Despite its practicality and above-average EV range, it’s been reported to have multiple recalls and issues with its hybrid battery.

Another issue commonly reported by owners is with the electrical system, which could be a significant concern considering the hybrid nature of the vehicle.

2018 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid

Owners love the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu for its spacious interior and excellent fuel economy. But some owners have reported engine failures and problems with the fuel sensor. There have also been reports of issues with reduced power, which could potentially lead to dangerous situations on the road.

Additionally, there have been six recalls for the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, including one for leaking transmission fluid. Despite some positive reviews, the overall consensus points to reliability issues with this vehicle.

2017 BMW X5 Hybrid

The 2017 BMW X5 hybrid is a luxury SUV with strong performance and a luxurious cabin. According to reviews on Edmunds, the vehicle offers a comfortable ride and sporty handling. However, owners have reported having issues with the brakes, such as experiencing pulsation or vibration, and problems with the antilock system and calipers, squeaking and brake failure.

