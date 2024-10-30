6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From in Retirement

Looking to go green in your golden years? Smart move! But not all hybrid vehicles are created equal.

GOBankingRates talked to automotive experts about which hybrid vehicles might give retirees more headaches than happiness. Here’s what they had to say.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: The Problematic People Mover

This minivan might seem perfect for grandkid duty, but experts suggest steering clear.

“The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid has not had a good track record,” Chris Pyle, car expert from JustAnswer, said. “Known for battery and electrical issues – the heart of a hybrid vehicle.”

Evaldas Zabitis, an automotive expert from CarVertical, added more red flags: “These cars tick all the boxes regarding comfort, practicality and affordability, but they’re infected with transmission, electrical, engine and other major problems.”

Chevy Malibu Hybrid: A History of Hiccups

While newer models show improvement, history matters.

“Previous years were plagued with recalls ranging from fuel lines and brake failure,” Pyle explained.

His advice?

“Stay away from the older ones, focusing only on a newer model,” the expert warned.

Ford Focus Hybrid: Not Worth the Upgrade

Sometimes, hybrid isn’t always better.

“The hybrid is not much of an improvement over the straight gas model, so there is no benefit in owning one,” Pyle said. “Display failures are expensive repairs in any car once out of warranty.”

BMW X5 Hybrid: Luxury Price, Economy Problems

Think twice before splurging on this luxury hybrid.

“You pay a lot for this vehicle, expecting it to perform well and not visit the shop, but the opposite occurs,” Pyle shared. “They often have issues with the fuel system, suspension and the climate control.”

Ford Escape Hybrid: Engine Troubles Galore

Both experts raised concerns about this popular crossover.

“I see many of them with noises coming from within the engine (premature failure), ABS module failure and some concerns of an odd shifting feel from the ECVT transaxle,” Pyle noted.

Zabitis added more recent concerns: “The 2020 to 2023 models were recalled due to fire hazards, and an investigation is underway for 2020 to 2021 models due to faulty door handles.”

Mercedes-Benz E400 Hybrid (2012 to 2016): Luxury Gone Wrong

This one’s particularly disappointing.

“For many years, the E-Class has been the ultimate executive car for anyone valuing high quality and style — but some versions are far from perfect,” Zabitis said.

He pointed out that “the E400 Hybrid only makes around 25 mpg, which is absurd for a hybrid vehicle.”

