6 Hot ETF Deals for Cyber Monday

The holiday season started with a big bang as a large number of Americans are shopping online despite concerns about inflation and higher prices. This is especially true as consumers spent a record $9.12 billion, up 2.3% year over year, on online shopping during Black Friday this year, according to Adobe.



Online sales for electronics spiked 221%, with top sellers including Apple MacBooks and watches. Other popular items were drones, Xbox Series X, and games such as FIFA 23 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Toys were also hot-selling items, with sales rising 285% (read: 4 ETFs That Are the Best Deals on Black Friday Bonanza).



The solid trend is likely to continue, with Cyber Monday expected to top Black Friday online sales with $11.2 billion, up 5.1% from last year.r

Hot Retailers

The online behemoth Amazon.com (AMZN), which accounts for about one-third of online sales on Cyber Monday, remained the hottest retailer. The company kicked off Cyber Monday deals on Nov 26, which will continue through Nov 28, with discounts from popular brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Mr. Coffee, Segway, and Bose. Some of the top deals include up to 50% off on select DASH air fryers, up to 40% off on select Mr. Coffee coffeemakers, up to 25% off on select products from Snoop Doggie Doggs, up to 50% off on select products from Anastasia Beverly Hills and Murad, and up to 25% off on select Lemme vitamins by Kourtney Kardashian.



Brick-and-mortar chains have also become aggressive in chasing online customers. Wal-Mart (WMT) Deals for Days sale is entering its final week. This week, among other deals, consumers will be able to grab an Apple TV HD (32 GB) for $59, the Barbie Malibu House playset for $50 and a 50" QLED Roku 4K TV for $288.



Target (TGT) launched its two-day Cyber Monday sales event from Nov 27-28 with great deals of up to 50% off on categories like toys, electronics, games, apparel, accessories, beauty and more. Top deals for Nov 28 include 40% off on playsets, 25% off on all beauty and cosmetics on brands including Kiss, Native, Frenshe, Shea Moisture and Hero, 25% off on select vitamins on brands like Nature Made, One A Day and Vitafusion, extra 15% off on small appliances on brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig and Cuisinart, and “spend $100 and get a $15 Target gift card” on select prepaid cards.



Best Buy (BBY) Cyber Monday sale starts on Nov 27, with up to 50% off across their stores, featuring epic deals in categories like OLED TVs, laptops and tablets, headphones, fitness equipment and more (read: ETFs in Focus Post Better Q3 Retail Earnings).



Meanwhile, department store Macy’s (M) Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals kicked off on Nov 20 and will run through Nov 28. Some of the best deals include 30% to 80% off on men’s and women’s fashion items like sweaters, pants, coats and more, up to 80% off on jewelry in all categories for men and women, up to 70% off on toys for kids of all ages from top brands like Disney, Discovery Toys, LeapFrog, Barbie, and up to 70% off on footwear from top brands like Nine West, Adidas and Steve Madden.



Kohl’s (KSS) launched its Cyber Monday deals on Nov 26, which will run through Nov 28. The company is offering "deals on hundreds of top gifts" and a 20% discount with free shipping on online orders of $25 or more.

ETFs on a Roll

While investing in any of these stocks could reward investors this Cyber Monday, a diverse approach in a basket form can also be a great choice. For this, investors can splurge on the e-commerce corner of the broad retail/technology industry.



Some of the attractive ETF deals are Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY, ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN, ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF EMTY, ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF CLIX, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index FDN and PowerShares Nasdaq Internet Portfolio PNQI (read: ETFs in Focus Post Better Q3 Retail Earnings).



IBUY offers global exposure to companies that derive 70% or more revenues from online and virtual retail, while ONLN offers exposure to the company that principally sells online or through other non-store channels. EMTY and CLIX are designed to benefit from the decline in bricks-and-mortar retailers’ stock performance. Meanwhile, FDN and PNQI provide exposure to the Internet space. FDN has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and PNQI has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



