6 Home Essentials You’ll Regret Not Buying Before Tariff Effects Set In

Although President Donald Trump’s tariff policy keeps shifting — such as with the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, and some mixed messaging on whether tariffs will stay indefinitely or will just be used to negotiate new trade deals — the reality is that some tariffs are already in place, and retailers may not be able to hold off on price increases for long.

In particular, as retailers clear out their current inventory, many experts project that companies will raise prices on the next batch of imported goods. Some companies, like Shein and Temu, have already announced planned price increases.

So you may still have a little time to buy some home essentials now before tariff effects set in, but the window could be closing. Here’s a look at some items you may want to consider buying now.

What Could Increase in Price?

“It varies on the industry, but overall, customers will start to see the effects of tariffs as soon as retailers’ new shipments are affected. Any major purchases should be made sooner rather than later, not only because prices may go up, but shoppers may have issues with those same items no longer being in stock,” said Jeanel Alvarado, retail strategist, founder and CEO of Retailboss.

In particular, Alvarado suggested looking into the following six types of home essentials.

Refrigerators Washers/dryers Ovens/cooktops Microwaves Toasters Air fryers

These appliances — large and small — could face price increases even if they’re manufactured in the U.S., due to steel and aluminum tariffs, according to Alvarado.

However, you might want to focus on products that are currently in stock. If you’re rushing to buy home essentials like some furniture, you might end up not getting what you want.

“Oftentimes these items are pre-ordered and are scheduled to be delivered at a later date. My recommendation would be to purchase items that are in stock that can be shipped within the next 30 days. This will prevent any delays that you may face and additional tariff costs that may be incurred,” Alvarado said.

And don’t forget about delivery costs. “Some delivery companies have also started increasing their fees, so it’s important to also take that into account,” Alvarado explained.

Consider the Future Without Going Overboard

Consumers should also keep factors such as seasonality in mind.

“For example, footwear may be relatively stable right now as it’s seasonal, such as how sandals and casual shoes are in stock already, but come winter time, new fall/winter shipments may face new imposed tariffs on winter boots and coats,” Alvarado said.

So if you can find fall or winter items for sale now, you might consider buying them, or you might try to save more in anticipation of future price increases.

That said, consumers should be careful about falling into the trap of overspending out of fear of future price increases.

Those who stock up and spend more to try to get ahead of tariffs “may deplete their budget and end up using a credit card to pay for those goods or other goods they need that month,” said Andrea Woroch, a consumer and money-saving expert.

Taking on debt to stock up can have negative long-term effects. “Carrying a balance and paying interest will result in wasting money on fees that take away any savings you expect by purchasing now before prices go up,” Woroch said.

Instead, you may be better off waiting for sales on those items. “It’s also worth noting that retailers will still have sales and offer coupons. A better option would be waiting until those products you use often go on sale and stocking up then,” Woroch explained.

