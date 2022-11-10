6 Holiday Purchases That You Should Only Make at Costco

Your Costco membership can help you save year-round, but it can be especially handy during the holiday season. The warehouse club has great deals on food, drinks and supplies for hosting during Christmas and New Year's, as well as on decor and other seasonal items. When shopping for the holidays, buy these six items at Costco for the best deals.

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Read: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Liquor, Wine and Champagne

If you'll be hosting parties this holiday season -- or want to stock up on gifts to bring your hosts -- be sure to buy any liquor, wine or champagne you may need at Costco.

Marie Clark, a Costco shopping expert and founder of CostContessa, says that Costco offers a lot of buy-one-get-one deals on many types of hard liquor and wine. For example, Clark was able to find what is usually a $50 bottle of Eternally Silenced Pinot Noir from The Prisoner Wine Company for half the price.

Fireplace Logs

"It's getting colder and that means fires in the fireplace," Clark said. "Duraflame logs are a must-buy at Costco." You'll be able to buy enough in bulk to last yourself the winter.

Take Our Poll: What's the First Thing You Would Do if You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?

Specialty Cheeses and Meats

You can build the perfect charcuterie board for hosting with the specialty meats and cheeses you can find for great prices at Costco.

"Seasonal specialty items at Costco are a must-buy, from Cypress Grove's Humboldt Fog cheese to truffle mousse to french butter to crabmeat," Clark said. "Be sure to check out the specialty aisles to build amazing cheeseboards, entrees and appetizers for less."

Cheesecake

"If you're planning to serve cheesecake this holiday season, the 4-pound Cheesecake Factory Plain Cheesecake at Costco is a steal," Clark said.

Christmas Lights and Decor

"Costco has a great selection of Christmas lights and decor," said Jake Hill, CEO of the personal finance site DebtHammer. "I have personally bought all of my outside lights and my Christmas tree there. The prices are good, and there is a lot to choose from so you don't feel limited in your choices."

Paper Goods

"Buy your paper napkins, plastic cups, paper plates and toilet paper here," said Andrei Vasilescu, co-founder and CEO at the coupon and promo code site DontPayFull. "Any consumables you need, you should get them as cheap as possible."

More From GOBankingRates

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the exact items listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Holiday Purchases That You Should Only Make at Costco

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.