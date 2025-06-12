6 High-Paying Jobs for Extroverts in 2025

Introverts and extroverts are often pitted against each other, and typically many people agree that extroverts have it easier, because they have outward-facing attention that draws people in. They’re also naturally comfortable in high-energy social situations that, for introverts, can be exhausting.

But extroverts don’t necessarily have it easier than introverts when it comes to their professional lives. Introverts may take more naturally to tasks that require deep focus, intensive listening and calmness under pressure. Every job, done well, requires all these things, but which jobs particularly value the outgoing personality and sociability of an extrovert? Consider the following six high-paying jobs.

Physical Therapist

Average salary in the U.S: $91,040

$91,040 Job outlook: Employment of physical therapists is projected to grow 14% from 2023 to 2033.

Physical therapists provide hands-on support and training for injured or ill people to improve movement and manage pain. It’s great work for extroverts, as it’s a job that thrives on communication. Bonus points if you enjoy working with the elderly and giving enthusiastic encouragement. To become a physical therapist, you need a bachelor’s degree and a doctor of physical therapy (DPT) degree, which typically takes 2 1/2 years to complete.

Registered Nurse

Average salary in the U.S: $93,558

$93,558 Job outlook: Employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 6% from 2023 to 2033.

Registered nurses (RNs) collaborate with other healthcare professionals, including doctors, to provide patient care and education. Strong communication and rock-solid patience are critical in this job. It certainly helps if you’re extroverted and able to stay friendly and engaged in tense situations. To be an RN, you must have a bachelor’s degree and have completed an accredited nursing program and pass the NCLEX exam and get licensed. The nursing program alone can take anywhere from 16 months to four years.

Occupational Therapist

Average salary in the U.S: $94,214

$94,214 Job outlook: Employment of occupational therapists is projected to grow 11% from 2023 to 2033.

As an occupational therapist, you may work in a hospital, an outpatient clinic or a school. It’s your job to evaluate and help people who have injuries, illnesses or disabilities that may hinder their independence. Occupational therapists need both a bachelor’s degree as well as a master’s degree or doctorate in occupational therapy. From there, you must pass the NBCOT Exam and get licensed.

Lawyer

Average salary in the U.S: $100,557

$100,557 Job outlook: Employment of lawyers is projected to grow 5% from 2023 to 2033.

We’re all familiar with courtroom dramas where lawyers strut out in front of the judge and jury with their impassioned interrogations and closing arguments. This portrayal can be highly exaggerated. Reading, writing and emailing takes up a lot of a lawyer’s day. But if they will be talking in court, it does behoove them to have an extroverted nature that can engage people. Becoming a lawyer takes seven years, on average. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree, a law school degree and whatever it takes to get licensed in your state.

Dental Hygienist

Average salary in the U.S: $107,948

$107,948 Job outlook: Employment of dental hygienists is projected to grow 9% from 2023 to 2033.

A dental hygienist is a dentist’s right-hand person. They examine patients for signs of oral diseases and provide preventive care, including dental cleanings. An extroverted, caring personality is a plus in this career, as many people are afraid of the dentist and need help relaxing. To become a dental hygienist, you need to get an associate degree in dental hygiene, get clinical training in a program accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) in the U.S., and pass exams for licensure. It typically takes between two and four years to complete these requirements and get hired.

Speech Language Pathologist

Average salary in the U.S: $127,470

$127,470 Job outlook: Employment of speech language pathologists is projected to grow 18% from 2023 to 2033.

Speech language pathologists work with people who have speech delays, impairments or other communication disorders. These experts need to be genuinely engaged and supportive with their clients. Typically, they need a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in speech-language pathology, at minimum. They also need to be licensed, and requirements vary by state. It can take a long time to become a speech language pathologist — between six to nine years.

