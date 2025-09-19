6 High-Paying Careers You Can Upskill Into Without Going Back to School

Even with a bachelor’s degree and a steady job, the pay isn’t always enough. But before you invest more time and money into graduate school, consider a different path.

Consider these careers, identified by MyPerfectResume, where certifications, on-the-job experience or a professional exam can help you upskill into higher-paying roles.

Software Developer

Annual wage midpoint: $131,450

$131,450 Projected growth rate (2024-2034): 15%, much faster than average

If you’re interested in developing software, from analyzing customer needs to testing the final product, becoming a software developer is an option. To upskill into this role, you’ll need to already have a bachelor’s degree in a related area. You’ll also have to be willing to learn some programming language like Python or JavaScript, build a portfolio and apply for junior developer positions to break into the field.

Data Scientist

Annual wage midpoint: $112,590

$112,590 Projected growth rate (2024-2034): 34%, much faster than average

To become a data scientist, you’ll need to already have a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, computer science or a related area. Then, you’ll need to upskill by learning Excel, Python and SQL. Google’s Data Analytics certificate can also be helpful.

Computer Systems Analyst

Annual wage midpoint: $103,790

$103,790 Projected growth rate (2024-2034): 9%, much faster than average

Computer systems analysts help businesses make their computer systems more efficient. Having a related bachelor’s degree can be helpful, but a liberal arts degree plus information technology experience also can be a basis for landing a role. Upskilling is gained through IT experience and continuing education courses.

Personal Financial Advisor

Annual wage midpoint: $102,140

$102,140 Projected growth rate (2024-2034): 10%, much faster than average

A bachelor’s degree in almost any course of study is the typical entry point for a personal financial advisor. After that, you’ll need to complete on-the-job training under a senior advisor for more than a year to gain the skills and competencies needed to work on your own. Passing the Series 7 and 66 exams is also a requirement to start advising on your own.

Management Analyst

Annual wage midpoint: $101,190

$101,190 Projected growth rate (2024-2034): 9%, much faster than average

A management analyst focuses on helping organizations work more efficiently, specifically by showing managers how to lower costs and increase revenue. Having a bachelor’s degree in engineering, social science or business is the typical way to break into the role. Additionally, work experience in a related field is also helpful. Upskilling with Lean Six Sigma or project management courses may give you a competitive edge.

Project Management Specialist

Annual wage midpoint: $100,750

$100,750 Projected growth rate (2024-2034): 6%, faster than average

As an entry point, you’ll need to already have a bachelor’s degree in business, project management or a related area. Upskill by getting a Certified Associate of Project Management certification. To get the certification, you’ll need at least 23 hours of project management education, which can be fulfilled with a Google Project Management: Professional Certificate or through other certification sources. Then, you’ll need to take the CAPM exam.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 High-Paying Careers You Can Upskill Into Without Going Back to School

