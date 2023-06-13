6 Grocery Store Deals That Beat Target and Walmart

When it comes to getting what you want or need for your shopping list, you might think one store fits all.

See: 10 Aldi Brand Products Worth Buying

Find Out: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Many times, it's a big box store, like Target or Walmart, that has almost everything you could think of at a great deal. However, Walmart and Target don't always beat the deals at your local grocery stores and markets.

GOBankingRates reached out to some retail experts and shopping pros to get the inside scoop on grocery store deals that beat Target and Walmart. Here are their top recommendations for ways you can save.

Produce

If you aren't making it to the farmers market for your weekly roundup of fresh produce, Trader Joes and ALDI need to be on your radar -- not Target or Walmart.

See: 8 Essentials You'll Be Shocked You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

I Work at Costco: Here Are 12 Insider Secrets You Should Know

"You can't beat the price of bananas at Trader Joe's," exclaims Liza Kirsh, the Chief Marketing Officer of Dymapak. "At only $0.19 per banana, you're getting a steal. Target and Walmart both sell their bananas for $0.25 a piece."

Kirsh also recommends Aldi as another great spot to pick up your produce.

"Their blueberries have been known to be only $1.99 for a pint, whereas Target and Walmart sell a pint for $2.89 - $2.97," Kirsh says. "Before picking up your weekly produce at one of these two stores, check out Trader Joe's or Aldi instead."

Organic Food

You might want to make your way to the original grocery for organic fare or to put it another way: try shopping at your local farmer's market. These outdoor vendors typically have better deals on these items than big-box stores like Target, plus the quality is higher as well.

"I've found that certain specialty stores or co-ops dedicated to organic produce and products can offer better deals than the mainstream supermarkets," says Jakob Miller, pitmaster and founder at Barbecue Pals. "These stores often prioritize quality and sustainability, and their pricing can often beat that of larger chains when it comes to organic options."

No matter where you shop, however, make sure you truly are getting the best deals. You can do this by knowing which organic foods are worth the money --and which ones are not.

More: 6 Best Items To Buy at Aldi This Summer

Alcohol

Whether you're buying a few bottles of wine or a six-pack of beer, you could save money on alcoholic beverages by sticking with your neighborhood grocery store or hitting up your favorite bulk retailer: Costco. Their Kirkland brand bottles are not to be missed.

"My favorite...is their Kirkland Signature French Vodka at $19.99," says Greg Larkin, the Managing Editor of Costco Food Database, which focuses on Costco shopping guides and food reviews."

"The Kirkland Signature French Vodka offers a smooth and refined taste and [compares] to Grey Goose, which retails at $43.98," Larkin continues. "It also often outperforms Grey Goose and other high-end name-brand vodkas on blind taste tests performed by experts and enthusiasts alike."

Since grocery stores are known to rotate items on sale each week, keep an eye out for coupons and in-store offers at grocery and big-box stores to get the best price.

Meat

Whether you're looking for hamburger meat or chicken, it is always a good practice to pay attention to weekly sales. That applies even more so if you are in the midwestern part of the country. Before you go shopping, check to see if you are in one of the states that has a Hy Vee.

"...they offer 80/20 ground beef for cheaper prices than Walmart and Target," notes Brandon Adcock, the CEO of Nugenix. "The Hy Vee prices are around $3 while the Walmart and Target prices range from $4-$6."

"So, although the more widespread stores may seem like the best and easiest option for grocery shopping, it's worth it to check your local grocery stores for cheaper prices, not just overall but for particular products," Adcock suggests. "The money saved will add up over time."

Store Brands

Although both stores offer generic brands for low prices, Target or Walmart might not be the best place to get store-brand items.

For example, one 12.5 oz can of Walmart's Great Value chunk chicken breast costs $2.94 while the same-sized can from Butterfield Farms costs $2.11 at Sam's Club. And if you're on the hunt for the best prices on gluten-free or organic store brands, head back to ALDI, which is much more budget-friendly than your regular grocery store.

In addition to ALDI, there are quite a few store brands that can save you money. So, before you head out to your local grocery, big-box or even warehouse store, compare your generic options.

Next: 8 Costco Deals From Superfans That You Can Get Only This Month

Baked Goods

When it comes to cookies, cakes and pies, your sweet indulgences might wreck your diet -- but they don't have to empty your wallet.

Since freshly baked goods have a short shelf life, your neighborhood grocer might be more likely to mark down items for a quick sale a day or two before their "best by" dates. This saves the stores from throwing the items away. Big-box stores, by contrast, might simply toss outdated items or donate them to a local food bank.

Grocery store bakeries also tend to offer more low-priced seasonal goods to meet higher demand and run specials to attract more shoppers. Fourth of July cakes, pumpkin-themed cookies during Thanksgiving and Halloween cupcakes are just a few items to keep your eye on during celebration seasons. Check weekly fliers for the latest deals.

More From GOBankingRates

Sabah Karimi contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Grocery Store Deals That Beat Target and Walmart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.