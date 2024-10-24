6 Grocery Items To Buy Now Before Prices Rise for Winter

Fall is in full swing, which means winter — we see you just around the corner. Just as animals in the wild store up a reserve of food during the warmer seasons, you can head to your local grocery store and make sure you take advantage of all the prices right now to save money this winter.

It’s not uncommon to see prices for some grocery items go up based on different seasons. GOBankingRates asked shopping experts about the grocery items to buy now before prices rise in the winter.

Hot Beverages

“Everyone loves a hot beverage in the winter, which is why items like tea, coffee and hot cocoa tend to be on sale as fall approaches,” said Destiny Chatman, consumer expert at TopCashback.

“You can usually find pretty good deals on hot chocolate, especially the larger packages,” according to Adam Schwartz, CEO of CouponSurfer Inc. “Stocking up now will ensure you’re prepared for cozy winter evenings when prices typically rise due to increased demand.”

Meats

Schwartz noted that as we get closer and closer to Labor Day, there are usually big sales on chicken, beef, pork and more meats at grocery stores.

“For example, this week, I am seeing split chicken breast for just $0.99 per pound. It’s usually about $2.49 per pound,” he said. “I actually have a spare freezer so I can really stock up on meat for many months.”

Winter and the holiday season often involve a lot of cooking, so stocking up on various meats now could save you in the long run.

And don’t forget the marinades and seasonings you’ll need to cook the meat. “Similarly you can usually find great deals on sauces and marinades,” Schwartz said, noting that most of these are shelf stable for more than six months so they’re easy to stock up on.

Baking Essentials

Prices of butter and cream cheese tend to rise quickly around the holidays, so it may be beneficial to stock up now.

“Both can be frozen, though unopened cream cheese blocks generally keep well for months,” said Ashley Schuering, a food blogger and freelance writer at Confessions of a Grocery Addict, adding that this can go even beyond the best-by date.

“Flour, oats, sugar, brown sugar, chocolate chips, pecans/walnuts, frozen puff pastry, etc., are also long-lasting pantry items (freeze the nuts), but don’t often go on sale closer to the holiday season,” she said.

Sundries and Craft Items

Now is also a good time to stock up on miscellaneous items you know you’ll need during winter. “Look for sales on paper towels, toilet paper, garbage bags, paper plates, plastic cutlery or anything else that you’ll need for hosting or cooking up a storm,” Schuering said.

And don’t forget that winter is a big time of the year for gifts. “If you like to gift homemade items,” Schuering said, “now’s the time to get packaging materials like washi tape, bakery boxes, etc.”

And there are ways to save money with your wrapping materials, Schuering said. You can use plain bags and boxes and decorate them. That way, everything you buy can be used all year long.

Fruits and Vegetables

Both fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables apply in this case. At this time of year, you should be “taking advantage of the summer bounty,” Schuering said. “This is when I snatch up as many peaches, berries, tomatoes, corn and anything else I can pickle or preserve.”

“Prices for items like blueberries or cherries are usually much higher during the winter, as they need to be shipped from much further away,” Schwartz said.

While many produce items are likely cheaper now than they will be in winter, buying produce far in advance can be tricky. However, there are ways you can preserve what you buy.

“You can make jams for water bath canning, or simply pressure can do most anything,” Schuering said. “I also like to whip up salsas, marinara sauces and other tomato preserves, and pickle everything from grapes and green beans to okra and cukes. Not only do homemade products like these usually taste better and are cheaper than store-bought versions, they also make for excellent gifts around the holidays and gussy up any cheese or charcuterie boards with flair.”

Alternatively, you could go with frozen items. “You can save a lot of money by stocking up on the frozen ones,” Schwartz said. “The freezing process preserves their vitamins and minerals — keeping them as nutritious as fresh fruit. Plus, having the fruits over the winter can bring a taste of summer to help ward off those cold cloudy days.”

Spices

“If you can, hit an international store or somewhere that carries bulk spices or spices packed in plastic bags, then reuse your existing bottles,” Schuering said. “This saves tons!”

Additionally, when possible, Schuering recommending going with whole spices rather than ground. “They can be ground in a clean coffee/spice grinder or mortar and pestle (nutmeg needs a box grater or microplane), and will keep almost indefinitely compared to ground spices, which lose potency around 6-12 months,” she explained.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Grocery Items To Buy Now Before Prices Rise for Winter

