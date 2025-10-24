6 Groceries Retirees Need To Buy at Dollar Tree Ahead of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving around the corner, now is the time to start looking for ways to save money on food costs as you plan your Thanksgiving meal. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food was 3.2% higher in August 2025 than in 2024. The CPI measures inflation, meaning that grocery bills really are climbing and retirees, who often live on fixed budgets, may need to get creative in stretching their food budgets.

Trending Now: Will Dollar Tree’s $20 Items Change Your Spending?

Check Out: 9 Low-Effort Ways to Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

GOBankingRates shopped the Dollar Tree website to and found great deals on six grocery items that will help retirees prepare for Thanksgiving.

©Dollar Tree

Supreme Tradition Imitation Vanilla Extract

Price: $1.25

A small bottle of vanilla extract can easily cost $5 or more at the grocery store, so be sure to stock up on vanilla at Dollar Tree. Perfect for your Thanksgiving baking needs, this eight-ounce bottle of Supreme Tradition Imitation Vanilla Extract is ideal for pies, cakes, cookies and more.

Read This: 4 Items With Greater Value at Dollar Tree Than Target

©Dollar Tree

Ruby Kist Jellied Cranberry Sauce

Price: $1.25

Cranberry sauce is a must-have for Thanksgiving, but preparing your own is time-consuming. The Ruby Kist Jellied Cranberry Sauce can save you time and money, plus you can serve it right out of the can.

©Dollar Tree

Del Monte Harvest Cut Green Beans

Price: $1.25

Stock up on Del Monte Harvest Cut Green Beans for your Thanksgiving sides or for that always-requested green bean casserole. As an added bonus, these green beans are from a trusted brand.

©Dollar Tree

Nancy Jane All Purpose Flour

Price: $1.25

Whether you’re going to bake rolls, a pie, bread, cookies or another Thanksgiving dish, Nancy Jane All Purpose Flour is an affordably priced baking essential. This two-pound bag of enriched and bleach flour is perfect for keeping your grocery bill down while ensuring you have the ingredients you need for smaller baking projects.

©Dollar Tree

Supreme Tradition Pumpkin Pie Spice

Price: $1.25

Key to Thanksgiving recipes like pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie spice is expensive to buy in grocery stores. The Supreme Tradition Pumpkin Pie Spice offers a great value and this 1.25-ounce bottle contains plenty of spice to prepare multiple recipes.

©Dollar Tree

Mother’s Maid Apple Pie Filling

Price: $1.25

Peeling and cutting apples is the most time-consuming part of baking an apple pie, but Mother’s Maid Apple Pie Filling can save you time and money. This 15-ounce apple pie filling also doubles as a topping, so you can spoon it on pastries or even ice cream. Compared to the cost of buying fresh apples, cinnamon and sugar and it’s a great way to make your pies more affordable.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Groceries Retirees Need To Buy at Dollar Tree Ahead of Thanksgiving

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.