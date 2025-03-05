6 Groceries Frugal People Buy in the Spring

Nothing says spring has sprung quite like an abundant spread of fresh produce at your local grocery store. As the season of new growth breathes new life into the world around you, it also offers fresh opportunities to rejuvenate your grocery list and benefit your budget.

Savvy and frugal shoppers know that this season is ripe with possibilities for cutting down your bill and food waste without skimping on quality. So, give your credit card a good spring cleaning and look at the big picture of how you approach your grocery shopping. With a few tips and tweaks, you might be surprised as to where you can save money and avoid impulse buys.

Here are six groceries frugal people buy in the spring.

Fresh Seasonal Produce

Spring’s real gem lies in its abundance of fresh produce. Whether you are looking to organize a potluck or just want to price-match with your local farmer’s market, spring is a great time to plant the seeds of savings. As fruits and veggies become plentiful, prices tend to drop, making it the ideal season to enrich your diet with vibrant flavors and nutrients.

Spring marks the prime time for greens like kale, spinach and arugula, perfect for enriching salads, smoothies and a myriad of dishes. Asparagus and Artichokes: These veggies are at their best in spring, offering rich flavors at low prices, ideal for roasting or adding to your favorite pasta.

These veggies are at their best in spring, offering rich flavors at low prices, ideal for roasting or adding to your favorite pasta. Strawberries and Rhubarb: Embrace the sweetness of the season with these fruits that are as economical as they are delicious, perfect for desserts, jams or just a fresh snack.

Smart Protein Choices

Protein is essential for your diet as it promotes growth and repairs your body after a big workout or long day, but it doesn’t have to break the bank. Spring provides excellent opportunities to incorporate affordable yet nutritious proteins into your meals.

Symbolic of spring, eggs offer versatile and economical high-quality protein options. Seasonal Fish: Spring is the season for fish like cod and halibut. Keep an eye out for the ‘catch of the day’ at your local store for the freshest deals.

Bulk Grains and Nuts

Stocking up on grains and nuts in bulk during spring can lead to significant savings. These staples not only have a long shelf life but are also incredibly versatile.

Serve as the base for various dishes, easily mixed with seasonal veggies for a fulfilling meal. Nuts and Seeds: Great for snacking or as salad toppers, buying these in bulk can lead to considerable savings.

Herbs and Spices

No kitchen is properly stocked without having a decent amount of quality olive oil and plenty of seasoning. Fresh herbs and spices can transform a dish without straining your budget, especially if you grow your own or buy them in season.

Abundant in spring, these herbs add a fresh burst of flavor to any dish. Spring Garlic and Onions: These seasonal alliums are subtle in both flavor and cost. They elevate your dishes without elevating your expenses.

Dairy and Dairy Alternatives

If you know where to get the best deals, milk can do both your body and your budget good. Dairy and its alternatives are essential for a balanced diet and can be found at great prices in the spring.

Often on sale in spring, it’s perfect for breakfast or as a base for dressings. Cheese: Look for in-store specials, especially on soft cheeses, to pair with spring fruits or in salads.

Look for in-store specials, especially on soft cheeses, to pair with spring fruits or in salads. Plant-Based Milks: Almond, soy and oat milks are nutritious, often on promotion, and have long shelf lives, making them a smart purchase.

Frozen Goods

If you are worried that you won’t go through all your fresh items before they go bad, then frozen items are the next best move. The frozen aisle is a haven for savings, especially during spring when stores are clearing out inventory.

Perfect for quick meals, they’re as nutritious as their fresh counterparts. Frozen Seafood: A budget-friendly option for seafood lovers.

The bottom line is that spring is a season of abundance, not just in nature but also in the opportunities it offers for savvy grocery shopping. By embracing these frugal shopping strategies this spring, you can enjoy a variety of nutritious and delicious meals without stretching your wallet.

