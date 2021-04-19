6 Giants You Should Watch

In today's video we skip growth stocks and look at the six giants FAANG+M and try to find the best value based on future growth, price targets, and valuation metrics.

The top three based on valuation metrics: Looking at the forward-EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the three best valued are Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The top three based on future growth: The three that analysts believe will increase their revenues the fastest in the next few years are Facebook, Alphabet, and Amazon, the same winners as above.

The top three based on analysts' price targets: The three stocks that analysts project will have the highest returns in the next 12 months are Facebook, Amazon, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the closing prices of April 16, 2021. The video was published on April 17, 2021.





