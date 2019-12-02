6 Giant Investing Trends for 2020 That You Don’t Want to Miss

As 2019 winds down, it’s time to get serious about what 2020 holds. In of “Moneyline,” Matt McCall has investors covered. He has broken down six major trends that he’s confident will generate not only money, but financial freedom, for those who take the plunge.

So what are these trends? Well, you probably know that McCall likes to do his research. His picks for the top investing trends for 2020 cover major innovations and technological breakthroughs. He believes these trends are going to disrupt life as we know it. The companies involved are going to grow exponentially.

Unsurprisingly, marijuana stocks make the list. This has been a rough year for what once were darling names. Canadian cannabis companies have tanked over supply issues and black-market competition. And in the United States, legalization is slow moving.

But McCall knows it isn’t time to throw in the towel just yet. Over the next few years, these companies — especially U.S. ones — will thrive. Investors who stay in now will reap large profits ahead.

McCall’s Podcast

Not all that glitters is green, though. Several of the other investing trends for 2020 that McCall identified come from disruptive tech. In the world of healthcare, he sees big changes coming through “medtech,” or medical technology. This category includes everything from medical robots to individualized drugs. These up-and-coming biotech companies will eradicate diseases and develop treatments curated specifically for each patient.

Plus, these health trends connect to two more on his list. You’ve probably heard of big data — or at least heard of data centers that dominate suburban towns — but how exactly should you be investing in it? Well, the biggest database is yet to come. Once scientists can crack the code to genome sequencing, companies that sort and store DNA data will be like Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:, NASDAQ:GOOGL). McCall is still looking for the perfect investment opportunity, but he knows one is right around the corner.

If you’re not quite ready to believe (or invest in) the possibilities of gene editing, then what about wearables? Thanks to the Internet of Things trend, companies that produce and monitor medical wearables will be riding a cash wave into 2020. Just like Apple’s (NASDAQ:) smart watch offerings, the future will hold devices that monitor your health and alert doctors when necessary. These trends are disrupting the healthcare world as we know it. These devices will make day-to-day monitoring a simple process and radical new treatments will change lives. You don’t want to miss out on what the future holds.

Tune in to “Moneyline” with Matt McCall for more groundbreaking trends and a little insight on why exactly you should be investing.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), just to name a few. . Matt does not directly own the aforementioned securities.

More From InvestorPlace

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.