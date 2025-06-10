6 Frugal Ways To Treat Yourself in a High Tariff Economy

If it seems like just the idea of tariffs is wreaking havoc on the price of goods and services these days, you’re not wrong. Some companies are no longer waiting around to learn if and when things will get more expensive, they’re just passing on price hikes to consumers.

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Check Out: 8 Frugal Habits Americans Are Ridiculed for — and Why You Shouldn’t Care

If you’re finding you have to cut back on not just luxuries but treats that you used to feel good about spending on, don’t fear. Here are six frugal ways to treat yourself even in a high tariff economy.

Buy an Occasional ‘Luxury’ Grocery Item

Maybe you’ve had to give up French cheese, Italian wine and Mexican chocolate on the regular, but that doesn’t mean you can’t ever buy any of these delicious items. Pick one to purchase a couple times a month and maybe pair it with a movie night at home or a date night to give it a special feeling.

Learn More: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

DIY Spa Day at Home

You might not be able to pay for a spa day out at an establishment, but you can recreate the experience of essential-oil infused bath salts, a bubble bath, a mud mask and other spa-worthy treats for much less. Visit the local Dollar Tree, Costco or other low-cost leader for a relaxing spa-cation at home.

Indulge in Gourmet Coffee at Home

You might miss your favorite fancy barista-crafted coffee because the price tag is too high, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop enjoying it. With a Costco or Sam’s Club membership, you can save money on bulk bags of gourmet coffee beans, some tasty syrups and a small milk frother to enjoy café-style drinks that will pay for themselves in just a few drinks.

Stream a New Release for a Movie Night

Did you miss the latest big hit in theaters? No matter, you probably saved yourself quite a lot of money on tickets, overpriced popcorn and soda. Instead, make it a movie night in with streaming, some microwave popcorn and your favorite beverage purchased at a discount elsewhere. You won’t have to deal with crowds or loud talkers (at least these ones you can send to their rooms).

Shop the Clearance Section Strategically

Whether your former treat was something to eat or drink, or a new item for your home, kitchen or wardrobe, look to treat yourself with markdown finds from stores like TJ Maxx, Walmart or anywhere you normally shop. Clearance sections often have great items that are just being seasonally weeded out.

Plant Succulent Babies

If you love plants but don’t have much money to spend at the local garden center, buy one big sedum succulent, whose limbs easily snap off to create new plants. You don’t even need fancy planters — stick them anywhere you’ve got decent soil, and a drought resilient garden will quickly unfurl.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Frugal Ways To Treat Yourself in a High Tariff Economy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.