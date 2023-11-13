6 Frugal Purchases That Feel Like You’re Splurging

You get what you pay for. When it comes to shopping for new items, the price tag isn’t the only thing to consider.

If you’re trying to stick to a budget, you might think always buying the cheapest products on the shelf is the best move. However, it isn’t that simple.

Find Out: 8 Ways You’re Wasting Money at the Grocery Store

More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Sometimes spending more money on a higher-quality item will actually bring you long-term savings or enhance your life in a way that can’t be measured in dollars. You might question making a purchase that feels like a splurge, but in reality, you’re actually making an economical choice.

Curious about which products are worth the higher price tag? Brittany Pederson, director of deposit and payment operations at Georgia’s Own Credit Union, shared six items worth spending extra cash on.

Choice Mattress

Average Price: $1,800 for a queen, according to the Sleep Foundation

When you’re on a budget, buying a cheap mattress might seem like a smart economical move, but it will cost you.

“A good mattress can not only give you a better night’s rest, it may save you money over the long run,” she said. “Cheap mattresses tend to wear out faster, causing buyers to replace them more frequently.”

Of course, buying a comfortable surface to sleep on doesn’t just involve a mattress.

“Similarly, good sheets will not only last longer, they can help you sleep better,” she said.

Check It Out: 12 Things You Should Never Buy at Gas Stations

Ergonomic Office Chair

Average Price: $395-$2,300 for Wired’s top picks

If you spend much of the day sitting in your home office, you need to be both comfortable and healthy.

“An ergonomic office chair is well worth the investment,” she said.” “Poor posture can lead to other health problems, such as back pain and neck pain, which could require expensive treatments.”

Investing in a good ergonomic office chair might even improve your focus at work, because you won’t be caught up on uncomfortable pains caused by sitting in the wrong chair.

Quality Coffee Maker

Average Price: $30-$330, according to Consumer Reports

All coffee makers are not created equally.

“If you’re a coffee drinker, it is worth the extra money to purchase a high-quality coffee maker,” she said. “Not only are they designed to last a long time, your coffee will taste better.”

This can also entice you to make coffee at home more, instead of stopping by local coffee shops. Your initial investment could end up saving you serious money.

Quality Sneakers

Average Price: $110.15 average manufacturer’s suggested retail price, according to RunRepeat

When you need a new pair of sneakers, it might be tempting to buy the cheapest pair you can find, but this might not be the wisest move.

“Purchasing good sneakers is essential, especially if you participate in sports,” she said. “They help with comfort, performance and can even reduce injuries.”

Of course, sneakers aren’t the only part of your footwear that matters.

“Invest in a good pair of socks,” she said. “They can provide additional comfort and support and reduce the risk of blisters.”

High-End Vacuum

Average Price: $200-$630, according to U.S. News & World Report

You can’t put a price on the value of having a clean home. Owning a vacuum that can be counted on to suck up all the dirt in its path is a huge part of that.

“If you splurge on a high-end vacuum cleaner, it can save you from having to replace it with a cheaper model every couple of years,” she said. “Additionally, it can improve the air quality in your home, and if you’re a pet owner, help with unwanted pet hair.”

The old adage ‘buy nice or buy twice’ rings very loud with this one. After investing in a quality vacuum, you’ll almost definitely agree it was worth the price.

Premium Computer

Average Price: $595-$3,499 for laptops, according to CNET

There’s plenty of cheap computers on the market, but that doesn’t mean you should buy one. If you’ll be using this device often, opting for one of questionable quality will almost definitely prove problematic.

“Since we spend hours on the computer each day, investing in a good computer can save you money over time,” she said. “Spending a little extra money for speed, storage and reliability will pay off in the long run.”

If you’ve ever had to work with a slow computer or one that lacks proper functionality, you know how important it is to have a device you can rely on. Plus, you’ll likely be able to work, browse the internet or play games more efficiently with a quality computer.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Frugal Purchases That Feel Like You’re Splurging

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.