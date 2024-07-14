6 Foreign Cars That Lose Their Value Right Off the Lot

One of the oddest things about buying a new car may be how quickly it loses much of its value. According to CNBC, a car loses about 10% of its value as soon as you drive it off the lot. That shoots to 50% after three years.

Check Out: 10 Affordable Compact Cars That Will Last 300,000 Miles

Read Next: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

If you’re in the market for a good foreign car that will keep its value for a good deal of time, here are six of them you may want to avoid.

1. Mercedes GLA

Mercedes is known for its great vehicles — but maybe not so much this one. According to MSN, the Mercedes GLA is among the foreign cars that are pretty much worthless once they leave the lot.

So what’s so bad about this one? In addition to being cramped, it offers a stiff ride and loud interior. Further, it received low owner satisfaction scores from Consumer Reports surveys.

2. Mini Cooper Clubman

If you’re a fan of the Mini Cooper, you may want to avoid the Clubman. It’s marketed as a small station wagon with lots of customization options.

Despite all of that, this vehicle loses a great deal of value right away thanks to several issues that make it more difficult to resale. You can count a relatively high price tag and poor gas mileage among those issues.

3. Kia Sportage

You may have trouble keeping the value of a Kia Sportage beyond the lot. That’s especially true given some of the dismal owner satisfaction scores from Consumer Reports.

In addition, there have been complaints about its underpowered engine, overall lackluster performance and not much space or great gas mileage.

4. Land Rover Discovery Sport

Here’s a Land Rover you may want to avoid — especially if you’re wanting a car that won’t lose its value right off the lot. According to Consumer Reports, “Land Rover is typically a brand that’s known for creating quality SUVs, but this one fell flat on its face.”

From its moody engine to boring interior, drivers have reported sub-par satisfaction with this one.

5. Mitsubishi Mirage

You may need to look past the low price and good fuel economy with the Mitsubishi Mirage. This is a foreign car that’s almost sure to lose its value right off the lot. In fact, Consumer Reports said there’s really no compelling reason to buy this one.

Since being introduced, there have been minor updates to help with power and braking. “Yet those enhancements don’t mask the weak, vibrating three-cylinder engine that delivers sluggish acceleration, or the car’s clumsy handling,” according to Consumer Reports.

6. Nissan Armada

The less expensive version of the Infiniti QX80 is another foreign car that loses its value pretty much right off the lot. One of the biggest complaints you may hear is that it has bad fuel economy — we’re talking only about 14 miles per gallon combined.

You’ll not only get bad fuel economy with the Armada – you’ll wish for better handling. According to Consumer Reports, “Handling is clumsy, with slow steering and pronounced body roll, but it’s ultimately secure.”

Learn More: 5 Luxury Cars Mechanics Do Not Recommend

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Foreign Cars That Lose Their Value Right Off the Lot

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.