6 Feminist Money Experts to Follow in Celebration of Women's Equality Day

Women's Equality Day is Aug. 26, and it's the perfect time to learn more about financial matters. Why? Because while women in the United States can legally vote, they still face many financial inequalities.

By taking charge of our finances, improving our knowledge, and having more open discussions about money matters, we can make positive change for ourselves and other women.

The internet is full of free educational resources, and many creators are helping women change their financial situations for the better. If you're looking to boost your money knowledge, here are six feminist money experts worth following.

1. Tori Dunlap

Money expert and career coach Tori Dunlap is the founder of Her First $100K. She understands that many women lack the resources to get ahead financially. Dunlap uses her knowledge to teach women essential finance skills, like debt payoff techniques, saving strategies, how to invest, and how to negotiate a job offer or raise.

Her upcoming book, Financial Feminist: Overcome the Patriarchy's Bullsh*t to Master Your Money and Build a Life You Love will be released in December 2022. You can follow Dunlap on Instagram @HerFirst100k.

2. Tiffany Aliche

Tiffany Aliche, also known as The Budgetnista, is a preschool teacher turned financial educator. She helps women transform how they think about money and strives to make financial education accessible to women across the world.

Aliche's content guides women on how to budget, save more, prepare for taxes, and make the best money-making career moves.

In addition to sharing resources online, Aliche is an author. Her New York Times bestselling book, Get Good with Money, shares practical steps to build wealth. You can follow her on Instagram @TheBudgetnista.

3. Ashley Feinstein Gerstley

Ashley Feinstein Gerstley is the woman behind The Fiscal Femme. Through her organization, she shares resources and tips to help women get wealthy and to take steps to eliminate inequalities. Her content focuses on topics like budgeting, investing, saving, and paying off debt.

She has also written two books -- ​​The 30-Day Money Cleanse and Financial Adulting. You can follow her on Instagram @TheFiscalFemme.

4. Michelle Jackson

Michelle Jackson once had her own financial struggles, including debt. She tackled over $60,000 of debt and now has conversations around finances with her online audience. Jackson discusses ways to boost income, debt, income diversification, and essential business financial topics.

Jackson also hosts a weekly podcast called the Michelle Is Money Hungry Podcast, where she talks about money topics. You can follow her on Instagram @MichelleIsMoneyHungry.

5. Melanie Lockert

Melanie Lockert started her blog Dear Debt to share her journey toward debt payoff. She successfully paid off over $80,000 in debt and now shares resources and guidance to help others improve their financial situations.

Examples of content Lockert covers include debt payoff methods, how to strategically use credit cards, and money-saving tips. Lockert is also passionate about discussing mental health topics.

Through her company, Lola Retreat, she hosts events centered around empowering women to take control of their finances. You can follow Lockert on Instagram @MelanieLockert.

6. Kara Stevens

Kara Stevens, also known as The Frugal Feminista, helps Black women improve their relationships with money. She teaches how to pay off debt, save more, invest for the future, and become more financially confident. Her book, Heal Your Relationship with Money, helps readers learn how to get past their financial barriers and make peace with their money. You can follow Stevens on Instagram @FrugalFeminista.

If you're looking to make a change in your financial life, take advantage of the above resources to boost your financial literacy and start taking impactful steps to help improve your money situation.

For additional tips, check out our personal finance resources.

