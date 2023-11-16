6 Fan-Favorite Kroger Products, According to the Store’s Shoppers

There’s no shortage of variety on Kroger’s shelves, so it can be hard to know which items are must-buys. Kroger recently released a list of fan-favorite products that come highly recommended by shoppers, featuring items that run the gamut from drinks and desserts to snacks.

Here’s a look at the most-loved Kroger products, according to its shoppers.

Simple Truth Organic Kombucha

This kombucha is organic, non-GMO and sugar-free. It’s available in a number of flavors, including Strawberry Lemonade, Cranberry Apple, Raspberry Hibiscus and Lemon Ginger.

Private Selection Ice Cream

Shoppers love Kroger’s Private Selection label ice creams. Popular flavors include Sea Salt Caramel Truffle, Southern Butter Pecan, Amaretto Cherry Cordial and Chocolate Ganache.

Big K Dr. K Cola

With a mix of spicy, sweet, fruity and peppery flavors, this soda is highly rated by Kroger shoppers.

Kroger Coconut & Caramel Fudge Cookies

Fans of the Girl Scouts’ Samoa cookies will love Kroger’s take. Best of all, it’s available year-round.

Kroger White Cranberry Strawberry Juice Cocktail

This flavorful juice blend provides a full serving of vitamin C in every glass.

Private Selection Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips With Sea Salt

The combination of the crinkle cut and kettle-cooked finish makes for an irresistibly crunchy potato chip.

