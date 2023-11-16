News & Insights

6 Fan-Favorite Kroger Products, According to the Store’s Shoppers

November 16, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates

There’s no shortage of variety on Kroger’s shelves, so it can be hard to know which items are must-buys. Kroger recently released a list of fan-favorite products that come highly recommended by shoppers, featuring items that run the gamut from drinks and desserts to snacks.

Here’s a look at the most-loved Kroger products, according to its shoppers.

Simple Truth Organic Raspberry Hibiscus Kombucha Kroger

Simple Truth Organic Kombucha

This kombucha is organic, non-GMO and sugar-free. It’s available in a number of flavors, including Strawberry Lemonade, Cranberry Apple, Raspberry Hibiscus and Lemon Ginger.

Private Selection Sea Salt Caramel Truffle Ice Cream Tub Kroger

Private Selection Ice Cream

Shoppers love Kroger’s Private Selection label ice creams. Popular flavors include Sea Salt Caramel Truffle, Southern Butter Pecan, Amaretto Cherry Cordial and Chocolate Ganache.

Big K Dr. K Cola Soda Bottle Kroger

Big K Dr. K Cola

With a mix of spicy, sweet, fruity and peppery flavors, this soda is highly rated by Kroger shoppers.

Kroger Coconut & Caramel Fudge Cookies

Kroger Coconut & Caramel Fudge Cookies

Fans of the Girl Scouts’ Samoa cookies will love Kroger’s take. Best of all, it’s available year-round.

Kroger White Cranberry Strawberry Flavored Juice Cocktail

Kroger White Cranberry Strawberry Juice Cocktail

This flavorful juice blend provides a full serving of vitamin C in every glass.

Private Selection Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips with Sea Salt Kroger

Private Selection Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips With Sea Salt

The combination of the crinkle cut and kettle-cooked finish makes for an irresistibly crunchy potato chip.

