6 Expensive Costco Items That Are On Sale Most Often

Costco provides shoppers with a variety of affordable and luxury items, most at substantial cost savings compared to big box retailers. In fact, you might save more when you splurge on big ticket items at Costco compared to everyday purchases like eggs and milk. Plus, if you purchase a $120 Executive membership you’ll earn 2% cash back. You can purchase any of the expensive items on this list to cover the membership fee with cash back, ramping up your savings.

Based on our experiences as Costco super-fans, here are six expensive Costco items that are almost always on sale, along with when you may find the steepest discounts for these items.

Kitchen Appliances

Whether you’re renovating your kitchen or just replacing a broken appliance, you can find deals on kitchen appliances virtually any time of the year at Costco. In advance of Memorial Day, Costco has savings on LG appliances, including the LG Smart Electric Slide-In Range with Convection Oven. It’s already on sale for $500 off, and you can save an additional $300 when you spend $1,999 in LG appliances.

You can also purchase an LG Smart French Door Refrigerator for $500 off as part of the same deal. Look for kitchen appliances to go on sale during President’s Day weekend, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and other holidays.

Outdoor Patio Dining Sets

Sprucing up your backyard for summer? Look for Costco’s patio sets to go on sale for Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July, and also in the fall when they are looking to clear out inventory and make room for holiday merchandise in the warehouse club.

You’ll find high-quality patio dining sets for up to $500 off right now, but don’t be surprised if prices drop further as summer approaches.

Sofas and other Living Room Furniture

Your living room can look as good as your outdoor living space with Costco’s deals on sofas and other furniture. Many Costco wholesale clubs have at least two or three sofas on display near the front entrance, and they are usually substantially discounted.

Right now, Costco Online has a selection of sectional sofas for up to $500 off. If the one you like isn’t on sale, hang tight for fall when even more furniture tends to go on sale. But the odds are high you will always find a few pieces of living room furniture for 20% off or more.

LED TVs

LED-TVs are not cheap, and the bigger size screen you want, the higher the cost. Fortunately, there is never not a 4K UHD LED Smart TV (or three, or seven) on sale at your local Costco, usually right at the entrance to the store. We wonder how many people purchase a big-screen TV on impulse as they make their way to the back of the warehouse club to grab a rotisserie chicken?

As you browse the vast rows of TV displays, most with sale prices listed, the only questions you need to answer are: How big and what brand? Costco stocks top manufacturers including LG, Sony, and Samsung.

Look for deeper savings during the winter holidays, just prior to Super Bowl Sunday, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and also during Amazon Prime Day, when other stores seek to take a bite out of the e-commerce giant’s profits during the big July sale.

All-inclusive Vacations, Hotel Stays, and Cruises

The average couples’ vacation costs an average of $3,971 per week in the U.S., according to figures from Pacaso.com. Fortunately for Costco members, the wholesale club always has a variety of local and international vacations and cruises on sale, whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway in Midtown Manhattan or a week-long escape to the beaches of Costa Rica. Many Costco travel packages include room upgrades, complimentary amenities, and rebates in the form of Digital Costco Shop Cards, making travel bookings with Costco an even better value.

Gazebos

Costco gazebos and screenhouses range from less than $600 to more than $5,000 in price. But you can usually find a few on sale for hundreds to $1,000 off. As with outdoor furniture, you’ll find the best sales at the end of the summer season, but you can usually find a few options on sale at any time of year. Through May, the Paragon Santa Monica Aluminum Gazebo is $300 to $500 off, depending on the model you choose.

