6 Exchange Traded Funds for Every Investor

It's important when investing to maintain a stable foundation. The best way to do that is by investing in safe, reliable, and consistent companies across various sectors. Diversification is key. The easiest and fastest way to diversify and build your portfolio is through exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

In today's video, I am going to cover six ETFs for every investor, including the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD), which is by far my favorite dividend ETF.

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 12, 2024. The video was published on Nov. 13, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $858,854!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.