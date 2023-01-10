6 Everyday Products Cheaper at Costco Than Sam's Club

We all know that warehouse stores can be great for your finances when used wisely. (In other words, not buying giant tubs of things you can't use just for the lower per-ounce price.) And it's the everyday items we go through quickly that tend to offer the best value.

Whenever we talk about bulk-bought essentials, Costco is sure to come up. As popular as it may be, though, Costco isn't the only warehouse store around -- nor, as it turns out, is it always the cheapest one, especially for online shoppers. No, that distinction actually goes to Sam's Club.

However, there are some items that really are a better value at Costco than Sam's Club -- even ordered online. Here are some of the everyday essentials you can typically get for less at Costco.

1. Batteries

Although many things now use rechargeable lithium ion batteries, some of the things we use the most still run off of good old AAs. If you tend to run through batteries, consider picking them up at Costco. You'll get a 48 pack of Kirkland batteries for about $5 cheaper than you'll get the same 48-pack of Member's Mark batteries at Sam's Club.

2. Coconut oil

It may seem that coconut oil went from unknown quantity to everyday necessity nearly overnight. Now, you can find it everywhere -- including both Sam's Club and Costco. It's the Kirkland brand organic coconut oil that will be the better bargain, however; you can pick it up for just $0.23 an ounce versus Sam's Member's Mark organic coconut oil at $0.25 an ounce.

3. Wine

Your favorite warehouse store may not be the first place you think of to pick up a nice merlot, but Sam's and Costco both have a large selection of house-brand wines that are surprisingly well-regarded. Although prices vary depending on the type of wine you want, on the whole, Kirkland wines tend to be a bit cheaper than comparable Member's Mark varieties.

4. Chicken stock

A staple in nearly every type of cuisine, folks who cook a lot can easily go through gallons of chicken stock or broth each year. In this head-to-head, we're comparing Member's Mark Organic Chicken Bone Broth with Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Stock. While there are technical differences between stock and broth in general, these two products have remarkably similar ingredients lists -- but not prices. The Kirkland stock will cost you 16% less.

5. Cheddar cheese

Everything is better with cheese (yes, even many desserts!). That doesn't necessarily mean it needs to be expensive cheese, though. Your warehouse-brand cheese can be every bit as tasty as a pricier product at a much lower per-pound price. And between Sam's Club and Costco, the latter is where you'll get that better per-pound price. Kirkland Signature Sharp Cheddar is a full dollar less than Member's Mark Sharp Cheddar when you buy 2-pound blocks.

6. Lysol spray

If there's one thing we've all gone through by the barrel, it's probably disinfectant spray. And with winter officially upon us -- and the so-called triple-demic looming -- we'll likely need barrels more before the season is over. Top off your Lysol stock on your next Costco trip, where you'll be able to buy a 3-pack of Lysol spray cans for $0.30 less than the same package at Sam's Club.

Shop in store for better prices

When you compare the two big warehouse brands against each other online, Sam's Club wins most of the time. The problem is that Costco upcharges for the majority of things you can buy online and get shipped to your door. (Its selection for store pickup is laughably small, too.)

So, if you really want to see what kind of savings you can get from Costco, the best thing to do is head into your local Costco location. Its in-warehouse prices can be several dollars cheaper on essentials than the same items cost on Costco.com.

Of course, if you prefer to have the option to shop online, perhaps a Sam's Club membership is the better fit. Upgrade to a Plus membership and you'll even get free shipping.

