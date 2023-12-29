6 Everyday ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy

When you’re out shopping, it can seem as if everything you like is necessary. That fancy new cheese? High-end paper towels? Random gadgets that caught your eye? While these items might be tempting, most frugal people know the difference between true needs and wants.

How To Survive on $500 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide

Also: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

“The little luxuries that get adopted into your daily routine are often thought of as ‘necessities’ but they often aren’t really necessary, and thus frugal individuals may not buy them,” said David Kemmerer, CEO of CoinLedger. “For example, a complicated, multi-step skincare routine may cost hundreds of dollars in products, while in reality many of those products may not be as necessary as they seem.”

According to Paige Robinson, real estate investor and owner of House Buyers, frugal folks are wise in their spending, as they know the true value of things.

“While some may consider certain items necessities, a true money master will see them as luxuries,” she said. “From designer clothes to expensive gadgets, frugality prevails and savings prevail. As an expert, I can attest that there are endless ways to live rich without spending a dime on unnecessary items.”

By cutting some steps (and some products out), experts say you can save hundreds if not thousands of dollars a year. Here are some everyday necessities frugal people just don’t buy.

Dishwashing Liquid Soap

“As a frugal individual myself, I prefer to purchase a dishwashing bar instead of liquid soap,” said Harrison Tang, co-founder and CEO of Spokeo. “This is because these bars are not only less expensive than the dishwashing liquid, but they are also tough on grease and gentle on the hands.”

By using a smaller quantity of a dishwashing bar, he said, you can wash a greater number of dishes compared to liquid soap.

“Hence, buying a dishwashing bar instead of liquid keeps up with my frugal lifestyle.”

Check Out: 5 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for the Middle Class

Paper Towels

“Being someone who values frugality, I avoid purchasing paper towels,” Tang said. “Instead, I keep a reusable cloth in order to wipe up any mess on my kitchen counters.”

He said doing so not only aligns with a cost-conscious mindset but also contributes to a more sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle.

Tissue or Wipes

We use tissues in so many ways, especially in cleaning. That’s why they’re considered necessities. But frugal people view tissue as a waste of money and harmful to the environment, so they are against spending money on it and instead use washable towels.

Bottled Water

“Many people consider bottled water a necessity if they don’t like the taste of their local tap water,” said Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer. “However, frugal people almost never buy this so-called essential item. Instead, most frugal people would rather invest in a water filtration system, which costs hundreds of dollars less over the course of a year.”

Making this switch is a great way to be more frugal while still enjoying purer-tasting water at home, he said.

Anton Radchenko, founder of AirAdvisor also emphasizes ditching this purchase.

“While drinking water is a necessity, it’s a waste to buy bottled water because you’re basically paying for something that you already have for free at home,” he said. “Bottled water is expensive and, not to mention, creates even more waste. Buying a filter is a cheaper alternative to bottled water. You can also use reusable containers when you’re out and about.”

New Gadgets

Upgrading gadgets every year or two is a waste to frugal people, said McKinzie Bean, personal finance and business mentor and owner of Moms Make Cents.

“They’ll run their current phone or laptop into the ground before getting a new one as it saves cash and is eco-friendly to cut down on e-waste.”

She also said frugal individuals will stretch devices longer by learning basic repairs and maintenance.

“Swapping batteries, adding RAM to a slow laptop,” she said, “these are handy skills for squeezing out more life.”

Extended Warranties

“Most products come with a manufacturer’s warranty covering anything major that’ll go wrong early on,” Bean explained. “Frugal people find that’s good enough coverage. Instead of warranty costs, they’d rather save up an emergency fund.”

She said money can handle repairs or other surprise expenses better than overpriced protection plans can.

The bottom line: Bean urges people to keep in mind that frugal living isn’t about depriving yourself.

“It’s about spending smart on the necessities while skipping hype-driven extras. And learning to maintain and uniquely use what you already have.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Everyday ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.