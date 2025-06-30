6 Everyday Items You Can Buy That Won’t Have a Tariff Price Increase

Headlines have stoked fears of rising prices thanks to President Trump’s sweeping tariffs since his return to office. With the Liberation Day tariffs ending their pause on July 9, according to the White House website, many Americans are fearful how potential duties will hit their wallets. Items like big-ticket electronics and cars are expected to see steep price hikes, but this is not the case for all products found on store shelves. Some items will remain relatively stable in pricing.

Read Next: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Find Out: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Here are six everyday items Americans can expect to have minimal increases.

Eggs

Egg prices have experienced historic high marks in recent months, but they are beginning to subside, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Egg production is largely domestic, and should remain stable in pricing.

“Domestically sourced food products, such as dairy and eggs, are likely to remain relatively stable in price,” said Stephen Callahan, Trading Behavior Analyst at Firstrade. For Americans who like to have eggs in the house, tariffs should have minimal impact.

Explore More: Mark Cuban Tells Americans To Stock Up on Consumables as Trump’s Tariffs Hit — Here’s What To Buy

Toilet Paper

Many Americans remember toilet paper shortages in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s easy to assume that pricing for toilet paper may spike, but that’s likely not the case.

“Roughly 70% of U.S. paper goods imports are from Canada and Mexico, and roughly half of those imports are United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) compliant,” noted Javier Palomarez, founder and CEO at the United States Hispanic Business Council. “This means that a significant amount of our imported paper goods will be protected from the July 9 tariffs.” The same is likely true for most other paper goods used in the home.

Milk and Other Dairy Products

Milk is another staple most Americans have in their homes. Thankfully, dairy products should be relatively sheltered from tariff-induced shocks. The one variable that could influence pricing some is packaging for milk and dairy. “If tariffs hit foreign-sourced plastic film, aluminum or paperboard, prices for packaged milk, egg cartons and bread wrappers could increase,” said Palomarez.

America does import some milk and dairy products, though we largely rely on domestic production, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Over-the-Counter Medications

Although Trump floated tariffs on foreign-made medications, many over-the-counter (OTC) medications shouldn’t dramatically increase in price. Pfizer, for example, has manufacturing nationwide, as does Bayer.

“The healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors generally experience minimal direct impact from tariffs, as they depend heavily on domestic production. In fact, if President Trump’s policies take effect, Americans could see lower drug prices for medications manufactured in the U.S.,” added Callahan.

Soft Drinks

Americans who like to crack open a cold soda at the end of a long day will likely pay the same for the treat regardless of what happens with tariffs. Although the steel and aluminum tariffs can impact pricing, both Coca-Cola and PepsiCo produce much of their products in the United States.

Both companies may deal with pressures due to aluminum tariffs, but the two produce enough products that they should be able to secure better pricing than smaller competitors.

Cleaning Products

Everyone needs cleaning products in their house. These staples should remain relatively balanced in pricing.

Two major producers of cleaning products, Proctor & Gamble and Clorox, both heavily source and manufacture products domestically. This shelters many of their respective products from tariff-induced pressures.

The threat of tariffs has scared many Americans into thinking all products will dramatically increase in price. Fortunately, you won’t need to stock up on these everyday items as their pricing should remain steady.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Everyday Items You Can Buy That Won’t Have a Tariff Price Increase

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.