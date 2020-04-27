6 Dow Stocks Dropped Monday. What That Says About the Coronavirus Recovery.

The Dow gained 358 points on Monday, and many of its hardest hit stocks were among the biggest winners. What its six losers say about how Wall Street is betting.

The Dow gained 358 points on Monday, and many of its hardest hit stocks were among the biggest winners. What its six losers say about how Wall Street is betting.

The stock market is placing a big bet on an economic recovery from coronavirus—and we only need to look at the performance of Dow Jones Industrial Average components to see it.

Monday was a good day for the Dow, which finished up 358.51 points, or 1.5%. And it was even better for some of the Dow’s hardest-hit stocks, Walt Disney (DIS), 3M (MMM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Dow Inc. (DOW), among them.

Just looking at those four stocks tells you all you need to know about what the market is thinking. Disney has been hit hard by the closure of its theme parks. 3M is an industrial stock, dependent on the strength of the U.S. economy. Ditto for financial giant JPMorgan, and chemical company Dow. If the world is going to “normalize” earlier than expected, then these are the companies you’d want to be buying.

In all, 24 of the Dow’s 30 components finished higher on the day, and of the six losers, five tell the same story as the winners. Those would be Procter & Gamble (PG), down 1.1%; Walmart (WMT), off 0.9%. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), off 0.4%; Microsoft (MSFT), down 0.3%; and Verizon (VZ), which finished down 0.2%. Those five have been relative havens during the turmoil, and now they appear to be sitting tight as investors look to riskier fare,

Of course, there’s always an exception that proves the rule, and that exception is Boeing (BA). The airline manufacturer’s stock fell 0.2% on Monday, and is now down 61% in 2020, making it the Dow’s worst by far. Boeing held its investor day Monday, and reports earnings on Wednesday. With all the problems ailing it—the 737 Max, the massive decline in air travel—I’m not sure I’d want to be buying it ahead of those events.

The big question, of course, is whether the market has it right. On Wall Street, they talk of the “pain trade”—the one thing that causes the most pain to the most people at any given moment. For now, that appears to be the stock market heading higher, and taking it to the bears.

Let’s see how much pain they can take.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.