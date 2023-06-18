6 Dividend Growth ETFs to Buy

The past couple of years have shone a bright light on one of the many virtues of dividend growth stocks – and by extension, dividend growth ETFs.

Inflation eats away at the power of the U.S. dollar, and over the past few years, it has been feasting. In 2021, America suffered a 7% annual inflation rate, followed by another 6.5% in 2022. In practical terms, an item bought for $10 in 2021 would already cost $11.20 today.

Now, imagine you live off dividends – which if you don't now, you still might one day in retirement – and your dividends remained flat between 2021 and 2023. That means even though the amount of dollars you received stayed the same, how much those dollars could purchase would have shrunk considerably. But if you held dividend growth stocks , you might be much closer to whole.

Dividend growth stocks and dividend growth ETFs possess other important characteristics, of course.

Why You Should Teach Your Kids Investing

For one, dividends overall are an important component of overall return – from 1930 to 2022, a little more than 40% of the S&P 500's annualized total return was generated by the payment and reinvestment of dividends, according to Nuveen research .

Dividend growth is a winning strategy . According to Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds data , dividend growers and initiators in the S&P 500 generated an overall average annual return of 10.2%, outpacing dividend payers (9.2%), dividend stocks with no change in dividend policy (6.6%), dividend non-payers (-0.6%), dividend cutters and eliminators (4.0%) and the equal-weighted S&P 500 Index (7.7%).

Better still? Dividend growth stocks outperformed with less volatility than any of those other categories.

Now, you could hand-pick a few dividend stocks and hope you end up selecting the outperformers of the bunch. But you might also consider casting a wider net, owning dozens if not hundreds of dividend growers via the best ETFs. Read on as we examine six dividend growth ETFs that cover several ways to play expanding payouts.

Warren Buffett Stocks Ranked: The Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio

Data is as of June 15. Yields represent the trailing 12-month yield, which is a standard measure for equity funds.

Assets under management: $69.0 billion

$69.0 billion Dividend yield: 2.0%

2.0% Expenses: 0.06%, or $6 annually for every $10,000 invested

We'll start with the largest-by-a-mile dividend growth ETF: the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG, $161.61), which, at $69 billion in assets under management (AUM), is nearly three times the next biggest option.

VIG tracks the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, which holds U.S. companies that have consistently increased dividends every year for at least a decade. This not only improves your chances of enjoying larger payouts over time, but sustained dividend growth is a symbol of high financial quality – a combination that makes this fund one of the best options for younger investors .

The resultant portfolio is primarily large-cap in nature, with a median market cap of more than $173 billion across its 300-plus holdings. Firms like Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) pepper VIG's top holdings.

The index also nods to another common trait of dividend growth ETFs: so-so yields. Specifically, the index excludes the top 25% highest-yielding eligible companies. While high yields aren't an automatic red flag, some high-paying stocks can have less sustainable dividends at risk of being cut – something that's diametrically opposed to dividend growth. Many other dividend growth ETFs might not explicitly exclude high yielders, but fat yields are typically a rarity in this kind of fund.

Sector allocations are fairly lopsided – there's tons of exposure to tech stocks (22%), financials (18%), healthcare (16%), consumer staples (12%) and industrials (13%), but single-digit exposure to the six other sectors.

Learn more about VIG at the Vanguard provider site.

The Pros' Investment Strategies for Today's Market

Assets under management: $23.7 billion

$23.7 billion Dividend yield: 2.5%

2.5% Expenses: 0.08%

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO, $51.45) is another predominantly large-cap dividend-growth ETF.

DGRO tracks the Morningstar U.S. Dividend Growth Index, made up of stocks with at least five years of uninterrupted annual dividend growth, as well as an earnings payout ratio of less than 75%. This is another filter meant to improve portfolio quality – companies that pay out too high a percentage of their income as dividends might not be able to continue delivering those payouts over time. The ETF's underlying index also excludes stocks in the top decile by dividend yield.

Like with VIG, DGRO is heaviest in the same five sectors – healthcare (19%), financials (18%), information technology (18%), industrials (11%) and consumer staples (10%) – albeit at different weights.

And while it does hold some mid- and small-cap stocks , the lion's share (80%) are large-cap in nature. Top holdings such as Microsoft, Apple, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are largely similar to VIG, too.

Learn more about DGRO at the iShares provider site.

9 Best Tech ETFs to Buy Now

Assets under management: $11.5 billion

$11.5 billion Dividend yield: 2.0%

2.0% Expenses: 0.35%

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL, $93.90) tracks the most famous index of dividend growth around: the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats is made up of S&P 500 dividend stocks that have improved their payouts on an annual basis for a whopping 25 consecutive years – at minimum. The majority of these Aristocrats have streaks of 40 years or more, and some, dubbed " Dividend Kings ," have hit the 50-year milestone for dividend growth.

Also noteworthy: NOBL is equally weighted, meaning that each time the fund rebalances, all stocks represent the same percentage of assets. They do shift between rebalancings, however – top holdings include the likes of Albermarle (ALB) and Pentair (PNR), though even now, no holding makes up 2% or more of assets.

And while this can change over time, right now, NOBL is an extremely unbalanced fund. While the ETF's rules prevent any one sector from accounting for more than 30% of holdings, two – consumer staples stocks (25%) and industrials (23%) – account for nearly half combined. Meanwhile, materials, healthcare and financials each account for between 10% and 12% of AUM.

Learn more about NOBL at the ProShares provider site.

When Is the Next Fed Meeting?

Assets under management: $22.4 billion

$22.4 billion Dividend yield: 2.7%

2.7% Expenses: 0.35%

Another "Aristocrat" index worth investigating is the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index, which is made up of S&P Composite 1500 companies that have consistently increased their dividend for at least 20 consecutive years. Constituents are weighted by their annual dividend yield, with a maximum weight of 4%.

Over the past couple of decades, this group of stocks has been particularly useful from a defensive standpoint. From S&P Dow Jones Indices :

"Looking at the period from Dec. 31, 1999, to March 31, 2022, when the market (as represented by the S&P 1500) was down, the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats outperformed the S&P Composite 1500 and S&P 500 High Dividend Index by an average of 140 bps [basis points] per month and 49 bps per month, respectively." S&P adds that during the 15 worst-performing months for the S&P 1500 during that period, the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats performance was 229 bps and 358 bps better than those respective indexes.

You can get exposure to that index via the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY, $122.95).

SDY's 121-holding portfolio is heavier in mid-cap stocks (42%) and small-cap stocks (23%) than the previous funds. It's also a much better yielder, at 2.7% currently.

From a sector perspective, industrial stocks are tops at 20%, followed by staples (17%), utilities (15%) and financials (15%). Individual weightings are pretty balanced, however, and no stock currently accounts for more than 2% of AUM. At the moment, Post-It maker 3M (MMM), tech giant International Business Machines (IBM) and real estate investment trust (REIT) National Retail Properties (NNN) are among the top holdings.

Learn more about SDY at the SPDR provider site.

Warren Buffett Stocks Ranked: The Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio

Assets under management: $832.0 million

$832.0 million Dividend yield: 2.7%

2.7% Expenses: 0.40%

Dividend growth isn't exclusive to large- and mid-cap stocks. Investors interested in delving into payout-raising small-cap stocks can invest in the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV, $60.56).

SMDV tracks the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index, which holds companies in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index that have improved their annual dividend payouts every year for at least a decade.

This dividend growth ETF is required to hold at least 40 stocks – if there aren't at least 40 stocks in the Russell 2000 with at least 10 consecutive years of dividend growth, it will include companies with shorter payout histories. Fortunately, that's not the case for SMDV, which holds about 100 stocks right now.

SMDV is another top-heavy fund, with financials (28%) and industrials (22%) combining to make up half the fund. Utility stocks (17%) are the only other double-digit weight. But on an individual-stock basis, no holding is more than 1.5% of AUM. Vascular surgery specialist Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT), diversified food equipment manufacturer Standex International (SXI) and water meter firm Badger Meter (BMI) are among the kinds of stocks held in this small-cap dividend growth ETF.

Learn more about SMDV at the ProShares provider site.

9 Small-Cap ETFs to Buy Now

Assets under management: $44.1 million

$44.1 million Dividend yield: 1.3%

1.3% Expenses: 0.43%

The last dividend growth ETF we'll look at is the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD, $55.09), which relies on a familiar dividend-health system to determine its holding.

The DIVCON system , by Reality Shares, evaluates seven quantitative factors across the 500 largest U.S. companies to determine their dividend health, assigning them ratings from 1 to 5. DIVCON 1, the lowest rating, indicates a company that is likely to cut its payout over the next 12 months, while DIVCON 5, the highest rating, indicates a company that is likely to raise its payout over the next 12 months.

The LEAD ETF tracks the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend Index, which holds all DIVCON 5 stocks or the 30 stocks with the highest DIVCON scores, whichever is greater. At the moment, LEAD holds 66 stocks that the DIVCON system indicates are likely to raise their payouts – currently, that list includes the likes of semiconductor stocks Lam Research (LRCX), Broadcom (AVGO) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR).

The fund is split between large-caps (60%) and mid-caps (40%). It's also the most lopsided of the bunch from a sector perspective, at 25% technology, 17% industrials and 12% healthcare.

There are a few other things worth noting. For one, LEAD has accumulated just $44 million in assets – a meager sum given that the fund launched in 2016 – and extremely thin volume of just 3,300 shares per day. None of this means that LEAD will necessarily up and disappear anytime soon. But the thin trading volume means you should use limit orders and stop losses when buying and selling this fund.

Also, even among dividend growth ETFs, this Siren fund's yield is meager. At 1.3%, LEAD yields less than a third of what you can get out of your average money market fund, and it's the only fund on this list that doles out smaller dividends than the S&P 500.

Learn more about LEAD at the SirenETFs provider site.

7 Best Robotics & AI ETFs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.