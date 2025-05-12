6 Disney Collectibles You Can Flip for a Profit

If you want to make some extra cash on the side — finding flea market and garage sale gems and flipping them for a profit online can be a quick way to make money.

And if you’re a Disney enthusiast, you might be able to find collectibles that fetch quite a high price tag. From vintage Mickey gear to limited editions dolls and used theme park pins — people are willing to pay high prices for these rare finds.

Below is a list of seven Disney collectibles that you can easily flip for a profit.

Animation Celluloids

Back before computers, Disney would used a process called “Cel Animation” to animate its feature length films. If you can get a hold of any of the old “celluloids” from early Disney films, they can fetch thousands of dollars.

As expected, these are hard to find, but finding one in an old storage unit, flea market, garage sale or even online could net you a huge profit.

Vintage Disney Posters

Walt Disney Animation Studios has been around for over a century and some of the older movie posters are quite valuable. Posters from movies like Fantasia or Snow White can be worth hundreds (or even thousands). And even more modern posters in mint condition (usually framed) can fetch over $100.

Vintage Mickey Comics

There are a few older Mickey Mouse comics that can be quite valuable — if you find the right ones. Some of the most valuable issues came out in the early 1960s and can be worth hundreds per issue (assuming they are in good condition). If you happen upon an old Mickey Mouse comic book, you might be able to flip it for a big profit.

Vintage Mickey and Minnie Dolls

Back before Walt Disney had much of a toy line, vintage dolls created by Charlotte Clark started to take off. Clark had permission to create the dolls starting back in 1930 and began making Mickey and Minnie dolls. If you can find one (or both) to sell, you can earn hundreds of dollars. If you find an unopened box with a certificate of authenticity from the 1930s — this can be worth $5,000 or more.

Rare Disney Princess Dolls

Disney princesses have been a mainstay in Disney films for nearly 100 years. The collectible dolls created by Disney are starting to grow in value — especially unopened versions. Some limited-edition sets were created over the years and have become a rare find. If you can snag a doll (or multiple) in an unopened box, you might be able to earn hundreds of dollars.

Used Disney Pins

Disney pins are found at Disneyland and Disney World theme parks. In fact, trading pins with cast members at Disney is a favorite pastime — but some pins are worth far more than others. Some of the most rare and valuable pins were actually created by individuals and traded to Disney employees — which in turn traded them to others.

If you can find some of these rare pins, you can earn $500 or more. But you might need a pass to Disneyland to get one — or score at a garage sale.

