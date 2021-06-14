6 Crypto Stocks Getting a Bitcoin Boost Today: COIN, MSTR, MARA, RIOT, BTBT, SI

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Crypto stocks are on the rise Monday thanks to Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) picking up steam. The crypto started surging early this morning and has broken the $40,000 price.

Of course, the rising price of BTC matters to more than just holders of the digital asset. It also has several companies seeing the price of their shares increase today.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN ) starts off the list with shares heading more than 6% higher today. That comes as some 4.8 million shares changed hands compared to the daily average of 10.2 million shares.

(NASDAQ: ) starts off the list with shares heading more than 6% higher today. That comes as some 4.8 million shares changed hands compared to the daily average of 10.2 million shares. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR ) is up next with the stock climbing over 16%. Share movement today. This is at the same time that some 840,000 shares move when compared to its daily average of 640,000 shares.

(NASDAQ: ) is up next with the stock climbing over 16%. Share movement today. This is at the same time that some 840,000 shares move when compared to its daily average of 640,000 shares. Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA ) is among today’s gainers with shares seeing a close to 20% increase around noon Monday. That comes with some 12 million shares trading against the daily average of 19.9 million shares.

(NASDAQ: ) is among today’s gainers with shares seeing a close to 20% increase around noon Monday. That comes with some 12 million shares trading against the daily average of 19.9 million shares. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT ) joins the list with shares heading more than 21% higher as of this writing. The company has seen over 16 million shares move with its daily average being 20.5 million shares.

(NASDAQ: ) joins the list with shares heading more than 21% higher as of this writing. The company has seen over 16 million shares move with its daily average being 20.5 million shares. Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT ) is also among the crypto stocks jumping thanks to Bitcoin today with shares up about 24%. It’s seen some 6 million shares traded compared to its daily average of 2.3 million shares.

(NASDAQ: ) is also among the crypto stocks jumping thanks to Bitcoin today with shares up about 24%. It’s seen some 6 million shares traded compared to its daily average of 2.3 million shares. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) closes out of the crypto stocks gaining today with its shares rising more than 6%. That price increase comes as some 552,000 shares move as compared to its daily average of 1.5 million shares.

BTC was up 12.8% over a 24-hour period as of noon Monday.

Those interested in the crypto space have no lack of news to read today.

There’s plenty to talk about with major movement among cryptos today. That includes the latest happenings concerning Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), Bitcoin, and Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD). You can learn all about that news at the links below!

