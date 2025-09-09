6 COVID-19 Discounts You Didn’t Realize Were Still Available — and What To Do When They Run Out

Very little good came out of the COVID-19 pandemic, except for some government credits and subsidies that helped Americans who were struggling with loss of work and economic slowdown.

Most of those discounts and subsidies have slowly run their course, but there are a few that remain that you might not even know were still available. Here they are and some considerations for what to do when they run out.

Enhanced ACA Premium Tax Credits (Ending Dec. 31, 2025)

One subsidy for income-limited Americans lowered monthly premiums for Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace plans during COVID-19 under the American Rescue Plan in 2012 and was later extended by the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. The government removed the upper-income cap so that even people making as much as 400% of the poverty line could qualify for these subsidies.

They helped millions afford coverage, but they are scheduled to end after this year unless Congress acts, meaning many households will face steep increases in 2026.

What you can do:

Shop early and compare plans: Use the ACA marketplace and private brokers to compare premiums, deductibles and networks. Sometimes switching tiers (silver vs. bronze) can save hundreds monthly.

Use the ACA marketplace and private brokers to compare premiums, deductibles and networks. Sometimes switching tiers (silver vs. bronze) can save hundreds monthly. Leverage employer or group coverage: If available, joining a spouse’s plan or a professional association plan can be cheaper than paying full marketplace premiums.

If available, joining a spouse’s plan or a professional association plan can be cheaper than paying full marketplace premiums. Look into Medicaid expansion (if eligible): In states with expanded Medicaid, income thresholds may still qualify lower earners for coverage.

Employee Retention Credit Claims (Final Deadline April 15, 2025)

Small and mid-sized business owners who took advantage of the employee retention credit, created during the pandemic to support businesses that kept staff on payroll, have until the end of this year to file for claims applied to the year 2021. After April 15, 2025, the program is finished.

What you can do:

Maximize other small- business credits: Look at work opportunity tax credits, R&D credits (this provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill, OBBB, restores the ability for businesses to deduct domestic R&D expenses).

Look at work opportunity tax credits, R&D credits (this provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill, OBBB, restores the ability for businesses to deduct domestic R&D expenses). Adjust hiring practices: Contractors or part-time staff can sometimes reduce overhead if payroll is straining budgets.

Contractors or part-time staff can sometimes reduce overhead if payroll is straining budgets. Optimize workflows through AI: More AI tools come onto the market every day designed to improve efficiency and improve workflows for existing employees.

Clean Energy Tax Credits (Phasing Out Starting 2025)

Though not originally pandemic relief, some of the Inflation Reduction Act’s energy subsidies became part of broader post-COVID economic recovery. Under the OBBB several of them are being rolled back:

Electric vehicle tax credits end September 2025.

end September 2025. Home electrification/efficiency credits expire December 2025.

expire December 2025. EV charging station credits expire June 2026.

expire June 2026. Green hydrogen credits expire December 2027.

What you can do:

Act before deadlines: If you’re considering solar panels, EVs or home electrification upgrades, don’t wait — jump on those purchases before 2025 is over to lock in credits before they vanish.

If you’re considering solar panels, EVs or home electrification upgrades, don’t wait — jump on those purchases before 2025 is over to lock in credits before they vanish. Check state and local programs: Many states (like California, New York and Colorado) run their own renewable rebates or utility credits, which may remain after federal programs expire.

Many states (like California, New York and Colorado) run their own renewable rebates or utility credits, which may remain after federal programs expire. Energy proof your home: Cheaper steps like LED lighting, smart thermostats and weatherproofing can still lower energy bills without big upfront costs.

As these pandemic-era subsidies gradually disappear, it’s important to be proactive. Reviewing your healthcare coverage, small-business options and clean energy plans now can help you minimize costs.

