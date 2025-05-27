6 Countries Where Major Healthcare Is Cheaper Than Your Insurance Premium

Health insurance costs in the U.S. are getting more expensive by the year. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the annual family premiums for employer-sponsored health insurance climbed 7% on average in 2023 to reach $23,968. This is without even factoring in deductibles, copays and other bills.

That’s why so many Americans are now turning to medical tourism, which means traveling to other countries for more affordable healthcare. In some places outside the country, major surgeries or dental procedures often cost much less than what you’d pay for your yearly insurance premium here.

Here are the countries where healthcare might be more budget-friendly than staying insured in the U.S.

1. India

India is one of the top destinations for medical tourists. You can get complex surgeries like a heart bypass for around $7,000 to $11,000, compared to $70,000 or more in the U.S.

Many of the top hospitals are internationally accredited, and a lot of doctors trained in the U.S. or U.K. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore have full-service medical centers that cater specifically to international patients. If you’re open to the travel and plan for a couple thousand more in flights and hotel, India can be a great value.

2. Mexico

If you don’t want to travel too far, Mexico is another option worth considering to save on healthcare. It’s especially well-known for affordable dental work, cosmetic surgery and bariatric procedures.

A gastric bypass surgery that might cost over $30,000 in the U.S. can run closer to $7,000 to $10,000 in Mexico. And many clinics offer package deals that include transportation and hotel stays.

3. Thailand

People love Thailand for its stunning beaches Koh Samui and Koh Phi Phi, as well as its unique cuisine. But another reason why many tourists travel to this Southeast Asian country is because of its affordable medical care. Many hospitals in Bangkok and Chiang Mai feel more like luxury hotels, but the prices are still affordable.

For example, a hip replacement that would cost well over $50,000 in the U.S. can cost just $15,000 or less in Thailand. Plus, many Thai doctors speak English and are trained internationally, so you won’t have to worry about language barriers or miscommunication.

4. Costa Rica

Many people also love visiting Costa Rica for its affordable medical treatments, especially when it comes to elective procedures. For example, dental implant in the U.S. generally costs around $3,000 to $5,000, but in Costa Rica, you could get it done for around $1,000. And as you would expect, complicated surgeries like a heart bypass are also much cheaper in Costa Rica compared to the U.S. Here, you’d have to pay over $100,000, whereas in Costa Rica, it’s only around $27,000.

5. Turkey

Turkey has been a popular medical destination for a while now, especially for dental and cosmetic procedures like Veneers, nose jobs and hair transplants. For example, nose jobs in Turkey typically costs between $2,500 and $4,000, whereas the same procedure could cost over $10,000 in the U.S.

According to the International Health Services Inc., an official affiliate of the Turkish Health Ministry, 1.8 million foreign visitors traveled to Turkey for medical treatment in 2023.

6. Colombia

Colombia is another country known for affordable healthcare, especially for plastic surgery and dental work. A facelift might cost around $7,000 in Colombia and dental implants typically don’t cost more than $1,500. And since the cost of living is low, recovery stays at hotels or recovery centers are also much more budget-friendly.

Find Affordable Healthcare Abroad

You can get major treatments abroad for less than what you pay just to stay insured in the country. That said, traveling for healthcare can be quite stressful since you have to research providers, check accreditations and factor in travel costs. But if you’re facing a big bill or an elective procedure that’s not covered by your plan, looking abroad could save you money.

