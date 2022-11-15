6 Costco Decor Items To Buy for Thanksgiving Dinner

If you're heading to Costco to pick up your Thanksgiving turkey or the chain's famous pumpkin pie for the holiday this year, you may want to consider adding some decor items that can spruce up your dinner table.

From centerpieces to festive dinnerware, here's a look at the best decor items you can get at Costco for your Thanksgiving dinner.

My Home Flameless LED Wax Pillar Candles

Add some coziness to your tablescape with these flameless candles adorned with fairy lights.

Rustic Fall Bouquet

Fresh flowers always make for a stunning centerpiece, and this fall bouquet is sure to wow your guests. The bouquet features peach roses, orange roses, peach cremones, white cremones, peach carnations, eryngium, bronze poms, white poms, baby eucalyptus and dried wheat.

Biens Chocolate Centerpieces Fall & Thanksgiving Selection Box

If you prefer an edible centerpiece, make this chocolate box the star of your tablescape. In addition to chocolates, it includes Thanksgiving-themed chocolate-covered Oreos and chocolate-covered pretzels.

Artstyle Paper Plate & Napkin Bundle, Leaves in Autumn

If you'll be hosting a large gathering and don't want to deal with the hassle of washing tons of dishes, this autumn-themed paper plate and napkin set is the perfect solution. It includes 100 oval paper plates and 100 napkins, so you'll have Thanksgiving hosting supplies ready for years to come.

Mikasa Trellis Bone China Oval Platter

This classic serving platter is perfect for the many Thanksgiving dishes and sides you may be serving.

Nouvelle Legende Rectangular Tablecloth

A white tablecloth not only looks classy but also protects your table from the inevitable spills that are sure to happen over the course of the meal.

