Personal Finance

6 Costco Deals To Help You Beat Rising Grocery Prices

December 16, 2025 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Jamie Stone for GOBankingRates->

Rising grocery prices continue straining household budgets, but Costco’s bulk pricing model offers relief for shoppers willing to buy in larger quantities. Here are the best Costco deals that deliver real savings against rising grocery costs.

See Next: 10 Top Costco Christmas Deals To Grab Before They Sell Out

Read This: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

pasta
©Costco

Garofalo Organic Pasta

  • Price: $11.99

This organic pasta variety pack includes two bags each of Casarecce, Penne Ziti Rigate and Gemelli for approximately $2 per package. Made in Italy from 100% durum wheat semolina flour, this pasta from Costco costs roughly half of what you’d pay for organic pasta at grocery stores.

For You: 6 Costco Winter Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

rice
©Costco

Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

  • Price: $27.99

This jasmine rice stores for years in a sealed container and the naturally fragrant Thai jasmine variety provides restaurant-quality results at warehouse pricing.

EVOO
©Costco

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

  • Price: $20.99

This organic olive oil costs 40% to 50% less than comparable organic options at grocery stores and Kirkland olive oil among top-quality brands, delivering premium quality at warehouse pricing.

nuts
©Costco

Kirkland Signature Mixed Nuts

  • Price: $18.99

These mixed nuts from Costco provide healthy fats and protein, making them a nutritious pantry staple with excellent shelf stability.

quinoa
©Costco

Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa

  • Price: $12.99

At approximately $2.89 per pound, this organic quinoa costs significantly less than the $5 to $7 per pound typical at grocery stores. Quinoa stores for two to three years in a sealed container, making it ideal for bulk purchasing at Costco.

honey
©Costco

Kirkland Signature Organic Honey

  • Price: $21.99

Honey never spoils, making it perhaps the ultimate pantry staple. This set of three from Costco provides sweetener for coffee, tea, baking and cooking for months.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Costco Deals To Help You Beat Rising Grocery Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.