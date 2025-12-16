6 Costco Deals To Help You Beat Rising Grocery Prices

Rising grocery prices continue straining household budgets, but Costco’s bulk pricing model offers relief for shoppers willing to buy in larger quantities. Here are the best Costco deals that deliver real savings against rising grocery costs.

See Next: 10 Top Costco Christmas Deals To Grab Before They Sell Out

Read This: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

©Costco

Garofalo Organic Pasta

Price: $11.99

This organic pasta variety pack includes two bags each of Casarecce, Penne Ziti Rigate and Gemelli for approximately $2 per package. Made in Italy from 100% durum wheat semolina flour, this pasta from Costco costs roughly half of what you’d pay for organic pasta at grocery stores.

For You: 6 Costco Winter Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

©Costco

Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

Price: $27.99

This jasmine rice stores for years in a sealed container and the naturally fragrant Thai jasmine variety provides restaurant-quality results at warehouse pricing.

©Costco

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Price: $20.99

This organic olive oil costs 40% to 50% less than comparable organic options at grocery stores and Kirkland olive oil among top-quality brands, delivering premium quality at warehouse pricing.

©Costco

Kirkland Signature Mixed Nuts

Price: $18.99

These mixed nuts from Costco provide healthy fats and protein, making them a nutritious pantry staple with excellent shelf stability.

©Costco

Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa

Price: $12.99

At approximately $2.89 per pound, this organic quinoa costs significantly less than the $5 to $7 per pound typical at grocery stores. Quinoa stores for two to three years in a sealed container, making it ideal for bulk purchasing at Costco.

©Costco

Kirkland Signature Organic Honey

Price: $21.99

Honey never spoils, making it perhaps the ultimate pantry staple. This set of three from Costco provides sweetener for coffee, tea, baking and cooking for months.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Costco Deals To Help You Beat Rising Grocery Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.