6 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $270.00 $54.9K 10.7K 67.8K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $205.00 $28.6K 4.3K 10.7K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $115.00 $32.1K 14.4K 3.9K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $120.00 $83.7K 7.5K 993 DPZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $430.00 $86.7K 11 311 M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.50 $26.1K 14 211

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 10772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 4300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 81 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 14488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3914 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 71 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 7543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 993 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DPZ (NASDAQ:DPZ), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 311 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 188 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.7K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 211 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

