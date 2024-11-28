6 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $330.00 $41.2K 12.1K 94.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $200.00 $49.7K 26.5K 3.6K CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $257.50 $29.7K 264 1.0K MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $290.00 $83.0K 1.5K 701 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $114.00 $48.8K 227 203 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $4750.00 $63.9K 11 1

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 12190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $976.0 per contract. There were 26529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.0K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 1518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $1525.0 per contract. There were 227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 113 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $4750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $63940.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.