6 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $350.00 $35.2K 24.6K 65.7K PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $140.00 $108.0K 1.7K 2.5K AEO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $10.00 $40.2K 611 2.0K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $44.5K 6.7K 646 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $175.00 $133.6K 5.7K 224 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $100.00 $38.6K 2.9K 48

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 128 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 24675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 1725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO (NYSE:AEO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 239 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 6786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 302 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 127 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.6K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 5798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 603 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 2953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AEO

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Market Perform May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AEO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.