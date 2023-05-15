News & Insights

6 Cities With the Highest Property Taxes

May 15, 2023 — 07:01 am EDT

You might be a resident of a city with the highest property taxes in the United States and not even know it. Construction Coverage released a March 2023 report ranking U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest property taxes.

The breakdown covered small, midsize and large metros, but for the purposes of this article we'll be focusing on the large metros. Additional property tax details cover the property tax rate percentage for owner-occupied homes, median home value and median household income.

Read on to discover the six cities with the highest property taxes.

Skyline of Fort Worth Texas at night

6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

  • Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.6%
  • Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $5,106

According to data from Construction Coverage, the median owner-occupied home value is $294,900 in these three Texas cities. The median household income is $75,975.

Cars come and go at sunrise before rush hour in Clevland Ohio on Lake Erie.

5. Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio

  • Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.7%
  • Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $3,264

In Cleveland and Elyria, the median owner-occupied home value is $184,500. The median household income in these two Ohio cities is $62,315.

Buffalo is the second largest city in the state of New York and the 81st most populous city in the United States.

4. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York

  • Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.8%
  • Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,145

The median owner-occupied home value for those who live in Buffalo or Cheektowaga is $192,000. The median household income for residents in these New York cities is $62,794.

People visiting Chicago at dusk.

3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois

  • Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.9%
  • Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $5,776

$281,100 is the median owner-occupied home value in Chicago, Naperville and Elgin. The median household income is $78,166 for residents in these three cities.

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

2. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, Connecticut

  • Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.9%
  • Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $5,843

The median owner-occupied home value for residents in these Connecticut cities is $278,500. The median household income is the highest of the areas on this list at $82,258.

New-York-Rochester

1. Rochester, New York

  • Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 2.4%
  • Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,586

In Rochester, New York, the median owner-occupied home value is $171,000. The median household income is $66,516.

