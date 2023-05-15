6 Cities With the Highest Property Taxes

You might be a resident of a city with the highest property taxes in the United States and not even know it. Construction Coverage released a March 2023 report ranking U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest property taxes.
The breakdown covered small, midsize and large metros, but for the purposes of this article we'll be focusing on the large metros. Additional property tax details cover the property tax rate percentage for owner-occupied homes, median home value and median household income.
Read on to discover the six cities with the highest property taxes.
6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
- Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.6%
- Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $5,106
According to data from Construction Coverage, the median owner-occupied home value is $294,900 in these three Texas cities. The median household income is $75,975.
5. Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio
- Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.7%
- Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $3,264
In Cleveland and Elyria, the median owner-occupied home value is $184,500. The median household income in these two Ohio cities is $62,315.
4. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York
- Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.8%
- Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,145
The median owner-occupied home value for those who live in Buffalo or Cheektowaga is $192,000. The median household income for residents in these New York cities is $62,794.
3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois
- Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.9%
- Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $5,776
$281,100 is the median owner-occupied home value in Chicago, Naperville and Elgin. The median household income is $78,166 for residents in these three cities.
2. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, Connecticut
- Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.9%
- Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $5,843
The median owner-occupied home value for residents in these Connecticut cities is $278,500. The median household income is the highest of the areas on this list at $82,258.
1. Rochester, New York
- Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 2.4%
- Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,586
In Rochester, New York, the median owner-occupied home value is $171,000. The median household income is $66,516.
