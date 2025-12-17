6 Christmas Gifts To Buy at Best Buy If You Want To Skip the Gift Cards This Year

A gift card is a safe option when you don’t know what they have on their Christmas list or what they’d even like. But the downside is that it never garners the excitement or gratitude you’re looking for when they see what’s under the wrapping paper.

Give the gamer or tech connoisseur a present they’ll truly enjoy by picking up one of these gifts from Best Buy instead of a gift card.

JBL Go 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Price: $39.95

The music lover in your life probably wants their own soundtrack playing wherever they go. A JBL Go 4 portable speaker is the perfect way for them to bring their favorite songs everywhere. Singing in the shower? It’s waterproof. Tunes by the pool? Seven hours of battery life means it’ll still be playing after their fingers prune. Dancing in the kitchen? They’ll be impressed by how much sound comes out of a small package. Plus, you won’t spend a fortune to give them a gift they’ll love since this powerful little speaker costs less than $40.

The Ridge Wallet – Aluminum: Cash Strap – Gunmetal

Price: $71.25 (reg. $94.99)

Their old leather wallet is hanging on by a thread and stuffed to the brim. Get them a wallet that can take a beating and keep kicking. The Ridge aluminum wallet and cash strap holds up to 12 cards, blocks RFID, and has a lifetime warranty. The slim profile allows them to carry both cash and cards without unnecessary bulk. Right now, the black color option is on sale at Best Buy for $71.25, which is almost $24 off the original price.

Fitbit Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch

Price: $99.99 (reg.$179.99)

Encourage kids to stay active and keep track of them without creating a classroom distraction. The Fitbit Ace kids smartwatch (mild version) turns movement into a game as your kids strive to “move the noodle” by being active throughout the day. It’s packed with parental control features that allow parents to track location, set downtime during school hours, and limit who they can contact. During the day, they can still call or text their parents or emergency contacts without the use of a smartphone.

Panther Vision Waterproof Rechargeable Hand Warmer

Price: $26.99 (reg. $32.99)

A rechargeable hand warmer is an underrated stocking stuffer in the winter months. Whether they’re shoveling snow, hitting the slopes, or just trying to withstand colder temperatures, this will keep their hands warm for hours. It has three heat settings and can last up to six hours on a single charge.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Price: $69.99

Shopping for a child whose parents are planning to get them the new Nintendo Switch 2? Get them a complementary gift like Pokémon Legends Z-A for their new gaming system. They can catch all their favorite Pokémon and battle their friends for endless fun. Since it’s a newer game, there isn’t a huge price cut on this, but it may be worth it when you see their face light up.

Ninja – CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream & Soft Serve Maker

Price: $279.99

The chef, kitchen gadget enthusiast, or ice cream lover in your life would likely jump at the chance to make their own ice cream flavor. Now they can create it themselves at home. The Ninja Creami Scoop & Swirl has 13 one-touch frozen treat functions to create anything they can dream up. It’s especially helpful for those with food allergies or intolerances that make it difficult to find the perfect pint since they can customize the ingredients to their liking. Right now, it’s on sale for $70 off the original price.

6 Christmas Gifts To Buy at Best Buy If You Want To Skip the Gift Cards This Year

