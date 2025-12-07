6 Cheap Holiday Traditions You Can Bring Back To Save Big

If your holiday budget has grown in recent years — thanks to drive-thru light displays, expensive decorations, ticketed events and lavish gifts — it may be time to pivot.

Consider bringing back these affordable holiday traditions that can help you celebrate for less.

Make Your Own Decorations

If the urge to buy new holiday decorations just won’t let up, try making your own. There’s no need for popcorn, string and construction paper, though. Instead, repurpose items you already have around the house. For example, you can use an old Bundt pan to create a Christmas table centerpiece, according to HGTV.

Watch Old Holiday Movies on DVD

Instead of paying for entertainment, pull out your old collection of holiday DVDs and start watching. Depending on how many movies you have, this could be a multiday or multiweek event. You can add to the fun by wrapping the movies in Christmas paper and opening one at random each night, according to The Krazy Coupon Lady. Or play Christmas Movie Bingo while you watch, per It Is a Keeper.

If you don’t own any DVD holiday movies, contact your local library and see if they have titles for loan. You’ll need a DVD player, but you can pick one up for $30-$35 on Amazon, which should be less than you’d spend on one family trip to the movie theater.

Go Caroling

Recruit some musically inclined friends, dress in your most festive attire and go caroling in your neighborhood this holiday season. You’ll need to choose a list of carols to sing and print out the lyrics (or pull them up on your phone) for rehearsals and performances. If going door-to-door doesn’t sound appealing, check with local nursing homes or shelters to see if they would welcome a visit.

Make Your Own Gifts

A great way to save money on gifts is to make your own. Consider baking cookies, making candy or creating ornaments, sugar scrubs or holiday jar mixes. You can choose to make all of your gifts or DIY some of them to reduce the total amount of gifts you’ll have to buy.

View Christmas Lights for Free

Instead of attending a ticketed light show, have everyone put on their pajamas, grab a warm beverage and their favorite snacks. Play holiday music, drive around local neighborhoods and view the lights.

Make Old Family Recipes

Whether it’s grandma’s stuffing recipe or your great aunt’s sugar cookies, pull out the holiday recipes you remember fondly and make them. For cookie- or candy-making, get together with other family members and make an afternoon of it.

