6 Cars That Sold for Big Money at Auctions — and What Makes Them Worth the Cost

There are car lovers and then there are car lovers, people who are ready to splurge and spend millions of dollars on them.

Check Out: 5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Read Next: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

As the Robb Report noted, the automobile auction market, similar to any other collectible market, has reached new heights in the last few years:

“In 2022, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR known as the Uhlenhaut Coupe sold for $142 million. The mind-boggling sum didn’t just barely top the previous record — it destroyed it by nearly $100 million.”

Here’s a look at some cars that sold big at auctions.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe

Sold for: $142 million (Sotheby’s private auction in Germany, 2022).

This car is named after its then chief engineer Rudolf Uhlenhaut, and one of just two prototypes built, according to Top Gear.

Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group AG said in a press release that the part of the decision to sell one of these two unique sports cars was to benefit a good cause.

“With the “Mercedes-Benz Fund” we would like to encourage a new generation to follow in Rudolf Uhlenhaut’s innovative footsteps and develop amazing new technologies, particularly those that support the critical goal of decarbonization and resource preservation,” said Källenius. “At the same time, achieving the highest price ever paid for a vehicle is extraordinary and humbling: A Mercedes-Benz is by far the most valuable car in the world.”

Learn More: These 10 Cars Could Drain Your Savings Through Constant Repairs

Trending Now: 12 Car Brands That Will Break Down Twice as Fast as the Average Vehicle

1954 Ferrari 375 Plus Spyder

Sold for: $18.3 million (Bonhams, 2014).

The Robb Report noted that this is one of Ferrari’s finest race cars from this period.

The car was a “huge success” on the track, claiming victory at Le Mans, Silverstone and the Carrera Panamericana road race.

“Despite this, Ferrari only built four examples of the vehicle, just three of which are still around today. This particular 375 Plus Spyder — which was fully restored at Modena — was the first to roll off the line, which might explain why one collector spent $18.31 million for it back in 2014,” according to the Robb Report.

Read More: 6 Cars the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO by Scaglietti

Sold for: $51.7 million (Sotheby’s, New York, 2023).

What makes this car even more special is that it was the only GTO Tipo 1962 raced by the Scuderia Ferrari and was driven by Mike Parkes and Lorenzo Bandini for the Scuderia Ferrari at the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans, according to Sotheby’s.

It was also formerly owned by a chairman of the Ferrari Club of America and benefits from 38 years of “fastidious care under current ownership.”

1967 Ferrari 412P

Sold for: $30.25 million (Bonhams, Carmel, Calif., 2023).

This car was driven in 1967 to the third Place at the 1000kms of Spa (Attwood/Bianchi); at Le Mans (Attwood/Courage); and 7th Place at Brands Hatch (Siffert/Piper), according to Bonhams. Hemmings reported that a nine-year restoration brought the car back to its original glory with an added option to drive it on public roads.

1956 Aston Martin DBR1

Sold for: $22.55 million (Sotheby’s, Monterey, Calif., 2017).

Sotheby’s deemed this car, “the most important model in Aston Martin history.”

It is also the first of five DBR1s created and was the winner of the 1959 Nürburgring 1000 KM.

“Inside the cockpit everything is just as in period, from the bucket seats — well-padded and adequately comfortable for a purpose-built racer — trimmed in the correct tweed cloth (like the right-hand chassis rail next to one’s knee) to the smallest dashboard detail,” according to Sotheby’s.

Last but not least, this is James Bond’s favorite carmaker.

Check This: 5 Used Cars You Should Stay Away From

1995 McLaren F1

Sold for: $20.46 million (Gooding & Company, Pebble Beach auctions, 2021).

The auction house calls this car an “an extraordinary McLaren F1 road car” and only one of 64 examples built.

It has a “singular color scheme: Creighton brown with light tan and Brazilian brown upholstery,” and is in an “exceptional time capsule condition with kess than 390 Km from new.”

Disclamer: Photos are representational and don’t necessarily depict the specific make and model of vehicle mentioned.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Cars That Sold for Big Money at Auctions — and What Makes Them Worth the Cost

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.