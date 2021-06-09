6 Buy-Rated Stocks to Pick With Impressive Net Profit Margins

Net profit, also referred to as the bottom line, is one of the key tools that determines the financial health of an enterprise. The metric demonstrates a company’s ability to convert per dollar sales into profits.

A low-profit margin indicates higher risks, implying that a revenue drop might dampen profits, pushing the company in the red (net loss).

Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100.

In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.

Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric not only attracts investors but also draws well-skilled employees who eventually enhance businessvalue.

Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared with its peers provides the company a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company’s business model, in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, net profit margin as an investment criterion has its own share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.

In addition, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.

Furthermore, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective, while analyzing a company’s performance.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Screening Parameters

Net Margin 12 months – Most Recent (%) greater than equal to 0: High net profit margin indicates solid profitability.

Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/(F-1) greater than equal to 0: It indicates earnings growth.

Average Broker Rating (1-5) equal to 1: A rating of #1 indicates brokers’ extreme bullishness on the stock.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

Here are six of the 30 stocks that qualified the screen:

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest.The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward to $1.67 from $1.54 in seven days’ time.

LG Display Co., Ltd. LPL, formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The stock currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing-year earnings has been revised upward to $2.02 from $1.39 over the past 60 days.

Veritiv Corporation VRTV engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. At present, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.50 for its current-year earnings has moved 66.7% north over the past 60 days.

Alto Ingredients Inc. ALTO is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this year’s earnings has been revised upward to 44 cents from 5 cents over the past 30 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. ASX is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has moved up to 67 cents from 60 cents in the past 60 days.

Virtra Systems, Inc. VTSI develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. At present, the stock carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents for 2021 earnings has moved 130% north over the past 30 days.

