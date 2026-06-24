6 Biotech Stocks That Delivered Stunning Gains: INBX +700%, PVLA +500%, MBX +300%, ABSI +200% & More

(RTTNews) - "The market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." - Warren Buffett.

Successful investing often comes down to patience, conviction, and the ability to stay the course through market fluctuations. This is possible only when one understands why they own a stock.

Listed below are some of the stocks we profiled on our site that went on to deliver impressive gains for investors who remained patient and focused on the long-term opportunity.

The question is: Were you patient enough to hold these winners and capture gains like the ones shown below?

Inhibrx Biosciences Inc. (INBX)

Inhibrx Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel biologic therapeutic candidates. It has two drug candidates in clinical development - Ozekibart and INBRX-106.

Report Published: July 8, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Positive topline results from the registrational trial of Ozekibart (INBRX-109) in chondrosarcoma reported in October 2025. • Encouraging updated interim data from Phase 1/2 study of Ozekibart in combination with FOLFIRI in patients with locally advanced or metastatic, unresectable colorectal cancer reported in April 2026. • Positive interim data from the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 trial NBRX-106 in first-line Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC), dubbed the HexAgon study, reported in May 2026.

Potential Catalysts

• Meet with the FDA in the second half of 2026 to discuss plans for initiating a first-line registrational trial of Ozekibart in CRC (colorectal cancer), as well as potential accelerated approval pathways for Ozekibart in Ewing sarcoma and fourth-line colorectal cancer. • FDA decision on the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ozekibart (INBRX-109) in patients with unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma expected on April 14, 2027. • Progression-free survival data from the Phase 2 portion of the HexAgon study of NBRX-106 expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: July 8, 2025 • Published Price: $18.35 • All-time High: $155.29 (+746%) on April 22, 2026 • Current Price: $92.91 (+406%) on June 23, 2026

Palvella Therapeutics Inc. (PVLA)

Palvella is exclusively focused on developing transformational therapies for rare diseases with no FDA-approved treatments.

Report Published: March 10, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Completion of enrollment in the Phase 3 SELVA trial of QTORIN Rapamycin for microcystic lymphatic malformations in June 2025, exceeding the enrollment target by over 25%. • Completion of enrollment in the Phase 2 TOIVA trial of QTORIN Rapamycin for cutaneous venous malformations in September 2025. • Positive topline results from the Phase 2 TOIVA study reported in December 2025. • Positive topline results from the Phase 3 SELVA trial reported in February 2026. • Stock uplisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the Nasdaq Global Market in May 2026. • FDA granted rolling review for the New Drug Application for QTORIN rapamycin for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations (microcystic LMs). In June 2026.

Potential Catalyst

• Completion of the QTORIN rapamycin NDA submission expected in the second half of 2026. If approved, QTORIN rapamycin could become the first FDA-approved therapy and a potential standard of care for an estimated 30,000+ individuals in the U.S. living with microcystic lymphatic malformations.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: March 10, 2025 • Published Price: $25.00 • High Price: $151.18 (+505%) on Feb.26, 2026 • Current Price: $118.68 (+375%) on June 23, 2026

MBX Biosciences Inc. (MBX)

MBX Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders.

Report Published: June 18, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Positive results from the Phase 2 Avail trial of once-weekly Canvuparatide in patients with hypoparathyroidism reported in September 2025. • Preliminary blinded data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of GLP-1/GIP co-agonist prodrug in obesity reported in May 2026. • Preliminary results from the Phase 2a STEADI trial reported in May 2026. Potential Catalysts

• Initiation of Phase 3 trial of Canvuparatide in chronic hypoparathyroidism expected in Q3, 2026. • Results from 12-week MAD portion of ongoing Phase 1 trial of MBX 4291 anticipated in Q4, 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: June 18, 2025 • Published Price: $10.12 • All-time High: $46.90 (+363%) on June 23.26 • Current Price: $46.39 (+358%) on June 23, 2026

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that uses its proprietary technology to discover and develop peptide therapeutics. Two novel peptide therapies developed using this platform are at or near commercialization - Icotrokinra, licensed to Janssen Biotech (a Johnson & Johnson company), and Rusfertide, licensed to Takeda Pharma.

Report Published: January 6, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Successful completion of the Icotrokinra and Rusfertide trials in their respective indications. • FDA Approval of ICOTYDE (icotrokinra) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in March 2026.

Potential Catalyst

• FDA decision on Rusfertide in the proposed indication of treating adults with polycythemia vera is due in August 2026. Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: January 6, 2025 • Published Price: $39.45 • All-time High: $119.85 (+204%) on June 23.26 • Current Price: $118.96 (+201%) on June 23, 2026

Absci Corp. (ABSI)

Absci is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing breakthrough therapeutics designed with generative AI. Its lead drug candidate is ABS-201 for androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male and female pattern hair loss.

Report Published: September 12, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Positive interim data from Phase 1/2a trial of ABS-201 in androgenetic alopecia, dubbed the HEADLINE trial, reported today (June 24, 2026)

Potential Catalysts

• Interim proof-of-concept data from the HEADLINE trial of ABS-201 expected in the second half of 2026, with full proof-of-concept data anticipated in early 2027. • Phase 2 clinical trial of ABS-201 for endometriosis expected to be initiated in the fourth quarter of 2026, with potential proof-of-concept data in the second half of 2027.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: September 12, 2025 • Published Price: $2.78 • 52-Week High: $10.84 (+290%) on June 24, 2026 • Current Price: $9.58 (+245%) on June 24, 2026

Belite Bio Inc (BLTE)

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company advancing novel therapeutics for degenerative retinal diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Tinlarebant, an investigational, once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1), a rare, inherited retinal disease that leads to progressive and irreversible vision loss.

Report Published: September 15, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Positive topline results from the Phase 3 trial of Tinlarebant in adolescent STGD1 subjects, dubbed DRAGON, reported in December 2025. • Enrollment completed in a Phase 2/3 trial of Tinlarebant in adolescent STGD1 subjects, dubbed DRAGON II, in January 2026. • Rolling submission of New Drug Application to the FDA for Tinlarebant for the treatment of Stargardt disease initiated in April 2026 and completed earlier this month (June).

Potential Catalyst

• By August 2026, the FDA is expected to inform the company whether its NDA for Tinlarebant has been accepted for review and, if accepted, will be assigned a PDUFA date for its approval decision.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: September 15, 2025 • Published Price: $69.60 • All-time High: $200.00 (+187%) on Feb.3, 2026 • Current Price: $145.09 (+108%) on June 23, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.