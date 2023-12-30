6 Bills You’ll Pay for the Rest of Your Life

Although you can pay off a loan or a credit card and be done with it forever, some bills are not so simple to avoid. In fact, some bills will be a part of your financial life forever.

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s the No. 1 Piece of Advice I Would Give My Younger Self

Find Out: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

It’s not as bad as it sounds. After all, you’re likely used to having to pay for basically everything. As long as you plan to live in a home, have running water and electricity, eat and use a phone, bills are pretty much a given.



While there are some bills you can kiss goodbye when you retire, here are six bills you’ll be paying for the rest of your life.

Housing Costs

Unfortunately, housing costs take up a big chunk of your paycheck each month. If you rent, the monthly cost is never-ending, whereas if you buy, you can eventually pay off your mortgage.

However, housing costs don’t just stop there. You’ll still have to pay for regular maintenance — from repairing a broken toilet to landscaping your yard.

Plus, there’s property taxes, home insurance, HOA fees and more. Shelter is one of the basic needs, so you’ll be dealing with some (if not all) of the costs for the foreseeable future.

More: 5 Things the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

Utility Bills

Utilities also help provide for your basic needs, such as heating and cooling. Additionally, your utility bills pay for clean water, trash service and electricity to power the lights and appliances in your home.

Although there are some homes, condos or apartments you can rent that advertise “all bills paid,” most of the time, you’re responsible for paying monthly utility bills whether you own or rent your housing.

Groceries

Like shelter, food is another basic need. In other words, your grocery bills are not going anywhere. The amount you pay for your food can be managed, however. If you’re on a tight budget, avoid prepackaged or convenience meals, which are generally more expensive than preparing food yourself.

Also, try doing one or two meatless meals per week to save. Other ideas are to shop sale items, use a rewards app or use a cash-back card for your groceries.

Insurance

Insurance protects you, your property and your peace of mind, and it’s likely a bill you’ll never stop paying in some form. For example, health and dental insurance can help defray the cost of medical and dental expenses that could wreak havoc on your finances.

Additionally, a minimum amount of liability auto insurance isn’t just a legal requirement in most states, but if you want other coverage, such as collision and personal injury coverage, you’ll have to pay more. And depending on your financial plan for your loved ones, you may have life insurance premiums to pay.

Internet and Phone Bills

You’ll likely have internet and phone bills for the rest of your life. And if you use internet and mobile devices, you’re unlikely to want to drop those services just to save money.

After all, these products and services provide a convenient and efficient way to stay connected with friends, family and work colleagues — and can help you accomplish countless tasks.

Keep in mind, however, that the bills for internet and mobile phone service will likely increase over time depending on the providers.

Healthcare Costs

Healthcare expenses beyond insurance premiums are costs that you’ll face throughout your life. Out-of-pocket costs can vary significantly depending on policy changes or shifts in your health.

Additionally, some prescriptions aren’t covered by health plans. The good news is that you have options and you can shop around for the best healthcare coverage for your needs.

The Takeaway

Although knowing that you’ll have bills to pay for decades to come doesn’t sound very appealing, it’s a fact of life. And managing lifelong bills doesn’t have to feel overwhelming.

Set a budget, be frugal when you can and prioritize saving and investing for retirement. If you do these things, you can make the most of your earnings and set yourself up to enjoy life on your terms when you retire.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Bills You’ll Pay for the Rest of Your Life

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.