6 Bills That Could Skyrocket Under President Trump

President Donald Trump campaigned on the promise of tariffs. He followed through on that pledge within days of re-taking office, making many Americans concerned about their already-strained budgets. Tariffs aside, changes to trade and social programs could directly impact the monthly bills of Americans.

Simply put, the president is implementing a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China, though timelines as to when have fluctuated in many cases. Nevertheless, with Trump back in the Oval Office, and seemingly putting your money where his mouth is, these are six bills that could soar.

Grocery Bills

Grocery shopping has become painful for many Americans, steadily increasing over the last few years with an increase by 9.9% in 2022 and 5.8% in 2023. However, here are a few worrying statistics for your wallet, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), coming up in 2025:

Proposed tariffs — particularly the 25% tariff on imports from Mexico that Trump is implementing — could cause prices to skyrocket more.

In general, prices for food at home are forecast to increase by 3.3% in 2025, slightly faster than the historical average.

This predicted rate of increase is higher than in 2024 when it was 1.2%.

“Many fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, such as avocados, tomatoes and beef, are sourced from Mexico, meaning food costs could rise,” said Simeon Wallis, CFA, chief investment officer at Aprio, LLP.

Unfortunately, pricing impacts could be immediate. “Essential goods like food and gas may experience immediate price hikes as supply chains adjust,” Wallis added.

Car Payments

There seems to also be a sense of impending doom on all dealers’ lots, though the proposed levies have not yet gone into effect. However, that is not stopping some car shoppers from rushing to buy before tariffs jack up the sticker price. It’s estimated that U.S. car dealers currently have about a 3-month vehicle supply, but just how much prices will skyrocket remains to be seen.

That being said, financing a car could soon be more expensive, also thanks to tariffs. If the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico take effect, a $25,000 car could add up to an extra $6,250 to the price of the automobile, according to S&P Global Mobility.

If you plan on financing your new car, the increased cost will impact your monthly payment. And even if you’re paying cash, you’ll need to save up more before you can buy.

Healthcare

Healthcare isn’t typically cheap. Changes to the premium tax credit reduced pricing for Americans in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace. However, the enhancements are set to terminate at the end of 2025.

As of March 2025, the White House reported its intention to crack down on fraud in the ACA program, such as by making it harder for you to sign up for coverage, potentially reducing enrollment. This could hit a lot of people in the pocket as the ACA, also known as Obamacare, covers approximately 24 million lower-income Americans.

The Trump administration is claiming that regulating or eliminating this coverage in many cases would be taking “critical and necessary steps to protect people from being enrolled in Marketplace coverage without their knowledge or consent, promote stable and affordable health insurance markets, and ensure taxpayer dollars fund financial assistance only for the people the ACA set out to support.”

This could increase costs for most by up to $1,860 annually, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Unfortunately, Wallis added, there could be additional increases. “Healthcare costs could rise as medical device and pharmaceutical prices increase, largely due to higher import costs, particularly from Canada, and higher manufacturing costs for these products.”

Gas

Filling up your car at the gas pump could also become more burdensome. Trump ordered 10% tariffs on natural oil and gas from Canada and Mexico to begin in March.

If those take effect, Americans could pay more. America receives over 70% of its crude oil from the two nations, according to the Congressional Research Service. Americans will likely experience increased gas costs at the pump in the event of tariffs.

Home and Auto Insurance Premiums

Home and auto insurance premiums are a necessary expense for Americans. Sadly, those costs could also soar under Trump, again sparked by tariffs.

“Home and auto insurance premiums could likely rise as the costs of building materials and other components increase, which raises the cost of replacing these items,” said Wallis.

Utility Bills

Trump announced a targeted tariff to add a 25% duty on aluminum and steel imports, including from Canada and Mexico. During his previous term, he acted similarly, with a 10% tariff on aluminum and 25% on steel. This could directly impact monthly utility bills.

Increases to the cost of these materials could “impact infrastructure and construction projects, driving up utility rates,” said Wallis.

How To Prepare

Preparation is key to mitigating the impact on your budget. “Americans should consider buying non-perishable essentials and durable items, such as home improvement supplies and vehicles, before prices rise,” said Wallis.

Opting for domestic products, when available, can be another good way to reduce budgetary stress. While you can’t control tariffs, you can plan ahead for the financial effects of proposed changes.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this story.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Bills That Could Skyrocket Under President Trump

